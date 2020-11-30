Enugu set to begin implementation of Open Government Partnership

Enugu State government has developed an action plan for full implementation of Open Government Partnership (OGP), an international multi-stakeholder governance platform that promotes citizens participation in policy formulation and good governance through accountability, transparency and innovations.

The State Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Mr. David Ugwunta, who spoke to journalists at the end of a three-day ‘Enugu State Open Government Partnership State Action Plan Development Workshop’ at Nike Lake Hotel, Enugu, weekend, stated that the state signed into the programme in 2018 but yet to begin implementation.

Ugwunta, who is the OGP Co-chairman, government side, said that with the formulation, harmonization and ratification of the state action plan, the document would now be sent to the national OGP office, which would in turn send it to the international OGP office for final approval for implementation in the state.

He said: “Just like the name implies, OGP is all about open government partnership, which has been there and Enugu State has signed up about two years ago but is yet to drum up its state action plan which will be a major phase into the implementation of the OGP principles in the state.

“Why the state joined is that Enugu state is at the forefront of making the government open, encouraging citizen’s participation in policy formulation and implementation among other things.

Of course like when you talk about the budget. “The major benefit to the people is that before now it seems as the people are not carried along in the, not just implementation, but in creation of policies; so the major benefit is that now before government thinks of policies, before government thinks of activities.

