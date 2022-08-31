Enugu shuts down unapproved private schools

The Enugu State government has directed the immediate closure of all private schools at basic and post-basic levels operating in the state without approval by the state’s ministry of education. The directive, according to the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Uche Eze, was on the heels of incessant springing up of substandard private schools in the state without seeking registration or obtaining approval of the ministry as required by the law. Eze said the ugly development is a source of serious concern to the government and to all stakeholders in the education sector, stressing that; “Without such registration and approval, the government cannot guarantee or assure the state of infrastructure or the quality of teaching and learning offered in such schools.” The education commissioner advised all the affected persons and schools to abide strictly by the directive in their own interest, stating that; “The state government shall, two weeks from the date of this announcement, embark on forcible closure of any defaulting school, prosecute and punish any person or group of persons still flouting the directive.”
Statistician-General of the Federation dies at 57
The Statistician-General of the Federation and Chief Executive Officer of the National Bureau of Statistics, Dr. Simon Harry, 57, is dead. The Director, Communication and Public Relations Department of NBS, Mr. Ichedi Joel, confirmed his death to New Telegraph on telephone. “Yes, it is true, it’s been confirmed that he is dead.” A report by […]
Blame Ikpeazu for insecurity, group tells Ohuabunwa
A socio-political group, under the aegis of Abia North Peace Foundation (ANPF), has criticised Senator Mao Ohuabunwa for attempting to use insecurity in Abia State to score cheap political points. The group said Ohuabunwa’s attempt to campaign with insecurity in Abia North is shameful, knowing that he achieved nothing for the 12 years he spent […]
Security chiefs agree on new operational strategies, synergy
Worried by the precarious security situation in some parts of the country, service, security and intelligence chiefs, have held a closed-door meeting aimed at getting the nation out of the obvious conundrum. Specifically, the meeting, which was convened by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Abayomi Olonisakin, dwelt extensively on the urgent needs to […]
