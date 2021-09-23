News

Enugu to participate at US-Nigeria Investment Summit

The Enugu State Government has been said to participate actively at the United States-Nigeria Investment Summit (USNIIS) 202, which washeldinNewYork, United States of America (USA) during the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The Enugu State Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Greg Nnaji and the Special Adviser to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi on Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) Development and Director General, Enugu SMEs Centre, Arinze Chilo-Offiah, represented the state at the summit. With the theme of USNIIS 2021 summit: “Nigeria, The Future of Global Business,” it was organised by a consortium of Nigerian Diasporas in the United States (U.S) and U.S partners, as a premier public-private platform for effective bilateral and mutually beneficial economic engagements between Nigeria and the United States

