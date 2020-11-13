News

Enugu to sanction violators of traffic barriers

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Enugu State government yesterday warned motorists and other road users who unlawfully interfere with road traffic barriers restricting classified vehicles from plying the road “to forthwith desist from such action” as it will not hesitate to bring the full weight of the law on violators.

It said in a statement signed by Commissioner for Information, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh, which expressed the government’s grave concern over continuous illegal interference with the road traffic barriers. Aroh, in the statement stated that such interference “negatively impacts on the traffic management plan along that road and creates serious safety and security concerns.”

However, the Information Commissioner maintained that the barriers restricting classified articulated vehicles were in line with the government’s road traffic safety management’s plan along the Ugwuogo Nike – Opi road. “The full weight of the law will be brought to bear on any person or group of people found to be involved in this unwholesome act,” Aroh said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

COVID-19: Benue Assembly shut as Speaker, others test positive

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

Official activities at the Benue State House of Assembly were yesterday crippled as Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Titus Uba and other principal officers were confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19.   The Speaker and Hon. Tertsea Gbiseh tested positive for the virus after a routine COVID-19 test was conducted on them and […]
News

Ondo decides: How policeman rejected N50,000 inducement

Posted on Author Reporter

…queries the use of inspectors at polling units …receives 51 calls on voter inducement   Emmanuel Onani, Abuja   A police officer deployed for  election duty in Ondo State, turned down a cash sum of N50,000 as inducement “to allow thumb printing for voters who failed to turn up for voting”. The Police Service Commission […]
News

NUC accredits 14 academic programmes in UniAbuja

Posted on Author Otokpa ABUJA

The National Universities Commission (NUC), has accredited 14 academic programmes run by the University of Abuja.     A statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja by the Head, Information and University Relations of the institution, Dr Habib Yakoob, explained that 10 of the academic programmes were given full accreditation, while four got interim […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: