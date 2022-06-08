Enugu trains 80 AUDA/NEPAD Agric extension workers

The administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has organised a five-day intensive training for over eighty indigenous Agric extension workers in modern farming techniques under the African Union Development Agency (AUDA)/ New Partnership for African Development (NEPAD) Small Holder Farmers Project. The training, according to the Coordinator of AUDA/ NEPAD, Enugu State, Hon. Mrs. Mabel Agbo, will usher in the actual implementation of the Small-Holder Farmer Project in the state.

Agbo added that the programme will expose the participating farmers to international best practices in agricultural techniques for optimal results. She said: “The farmers involved in the AUDA/NEPAD project actually need to be positioned to get the best out of the programme for them to acquire the requisite economic capacity to cushion the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic”.

Flagging off the training in Enugu, tagged “Train the Trainers Workshop”, the AUDA/NEPAD State Coordinator enjoined the participants to show dedication and pay adequate attention, adding that the success of the AUDA/NEPAD farming project rests with them as “we are relying on you to impart religiously the knowledge you receive here to the two thousand farmers who will be participating in the AUDA/NEPAD project.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...