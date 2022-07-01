Enugu: Two feared dead as gunmen attack police checkpoint

Gunmen in Enugu State yesterday attacked police personnel on stopand- search operation, reportedly killing two on the spot. The Enugu Police Command confirmed the attack which happened during the morning hours. A statement made available to journalists in Enugu by the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO Daniel Ndukwe, said, “The operatives were on stopand- search when they were attacked.” He said: “These was an attack on policemen on stop and search duty this morning, along Agbani Road, close to Enugu/Port-Harcourt Expressway, by yet-tobe identified hoodlums. “However, details of the incident are still sketchy, while Command’s Tactical/ Operational Operatives have been mobilised and are on the trail of the miscreants. “Further development will be communicated, please.” The statement was silent on the number of casualties. Findings however reveal that at least two policemen were killed during the attack. Sources say there was heavy shooting at the popular MTD junction in Akwuke, as the operatives engaged the gunmen in a shootout. The incident took place less than 200 meters away from the MTD Police station.
Related Articles
RRS arrests 3 suspected robbers in Lagos
The Decoy Team of the Lagos Rapid Response Squad (RRS), on Tuesday in Agege arrested three robbery suspects for dispossessing a pedestrian of N100,000, three mobile phones and a wristwatch. The suspects – Ridwan Imran (20), Lukman Abiodun (18) and Abdulahi Isa (18) were reported to have approached their victim and demanded a raise before […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Ebonyi: School accused of cultism apologizes to Umahi
Teachers and students of Kingdom Model Secondary School, Idembia in Ezza South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, have rendered an unreserved apology to Governor Dave Umahi, for dragging his name into the closure of the school for alleged cultism. In a letter of apology, signed by the Proprietor, Friday Agbom, the Principal, Nwafor Uchenna; […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Confusion in Ogun community as body of slain security man ‘disappears’
T he once peaceful Iraye village in the Sagamu Local Government Area of Ogun State is gradually turning to a theatre of war after the remains of 44-year-old Temitope Ariyo ,who was declared missing on January 19, 2022 after an attack on the community by suspected land grabber was later found in a sack. The […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)