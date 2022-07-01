Enugu: Two feared dead as gunmen attack police checkpoint

Gunmen in Enugu State yesterday attacked police personnel on stopand- search operation, reportedly killing two on the spot. The Enugu Police Command confirmed the attack which happened during the morning hours. A statement made available to journalists in Enugu by the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO Daniel Ndukwe, said, “The operatives were on stopand- search when they were attacked.” He said: “These was an attack on policemen on stop and search duty this morning, along Agbani Road, close to Enugu/Port-Harcourt Expressway, by yet-tobe identified hoodlums. “However, details of the incident are still sketchy, while Command’s Tactical/ Operational Operatives have been mobilised and are on the trail of the miscreants. “Further development will be communicated, please.” The statement was silent on the number of casualties. Findings however reveal that at least two policemen were killed during the attack. Sources say there was heavy shooting at the popular MTD junction in Akwuke, as the operatives engaged the gunmen in a shootout. The incident took place less than 200 meters away from the MTD Police station.

