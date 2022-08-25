News

Enugu: Udi/Agbudu ward pass confidence vote in APC state chair

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Udi/ Agbudu ward in Udi Local Government Area of Enu- gu State has dismissed the recent news in social media about a purported expulsion of the state chairman, Chief Ugochukwu Agballah from the ward. The ward passed a vote of confidence on Agballah as the state chairman of the party, even as it also passed a vote of confidence on the party’s chairman in Udi/ Agbudu ward, Mr Clinton Chinedu Ezeago and his executive.

Rising from an emergency ward meeting attended by more than 1000 members, at Eke Udi Market Square, the party described as strange the recent story in social media purporting the expulsion of the state chairman by an unknown ward chairman and secretary. The party said Ferdinand Aduma and Francis Onyia, who are signatories to the purported expulsion letter, are known members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), which is used to cause distraction in the APC. It said the ruling PDP is afraid of the growing popularity and acceptance of APC in the state. The party members insisted that the persons behind the expulsion letter are not members of the APC in Udi/Agbudu ward.

 

