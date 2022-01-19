News

Enugu: Ugwuanyi empowers youths in cyber security training

Posted on

The Enugu State Government through the Enugu Small and Mediumsized Enterprises (SMEs) Centre has initiated a seven- month programme on Cyber Security Learning for youths in the state. A statement by the Special Adviser to the Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi on SMEs Development and Director General, Enugu SMEs Centre, Hon. Arinze Chilo-Offiah, said the centre is partnering CyberSafe Foundation and Ping CyberTalent to organise the programme. Chilo-Offiah disclosed that the ICT-driven initiative was championed by Governor Ugwuanyi to help in tackling the menace of cybercrime and youth unemployment in the state.

It will be recalled that Governor Ugwuanyi’s administration through the Enugu SMEs Centre recently trained additional 500 youths in Programming and Product Design, and commenced the processes for training another set of 500 young people as part of its concerted efforts to create employment opportunities for about 5,000 youths in the state in various vocations and innovative endeavour. According to the statement, Chilo-Offiah pointed out that the youths could make more money as Cyber Security experts contrary to the belief that internet fraud, popularly known as “Yahoo Yahoo” is the quickest and easiest way to get rich.

 

Our Reporters

