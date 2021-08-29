Enugu: Ugwuanyi orders probe into adulterated kerosene

Following the unfortunate fire incidents in Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area of Enugu State, caused by adulterated kerosene sold to the victims in the area, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has directed the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) and all other relevant government agencies to investigate thoroughly and determine those responsible for importing the harmful product to the state.

Also, he directed the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Emmanuel Ikechukwu Obi and the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Dr. Ifeanyi Agujiobi, to ensure that all those who suffered bodily injury are effectively provided with the best available medical care at the expense of the state government.

The governor’s directives were contained in a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh, which conveyed the state government’s sincere condolences to the families that lost their loved ones as a result of the adulterated petroleum product.

The statement equally empathized with the victims who suffered any form of bodily injury or loss of property arising from the unfortunate situation. Aroh stressed that the state government “is deeply saddened by the reports of fatalities and grievous bodily injuries resulting from the sale of adulterated petroleum products in Nsukka and Igbo-Etiti Local Government Areas of the state”.

