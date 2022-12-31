Enugu: Ugwuanyi signs 2023 budget into law

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, on Friday, assented to the 2023 appropriation bill of One hundred and sixty six billion, six hundred and two million, four hundred and sixteen thousand, seven hundred and seventy naira (N166,602,4I6,770.00) passed by the state House of Assembly.

Signing the approved 2023 budget into law, Governor Ugwuanyi stated that the exercise has signified the completion of the process of appropriation of funds for the business of governance of Enugu State in the year 2023 “sequel to my presentation of the state’s 2023 budget proposal to the Enugu State House of Assembly on 15th December, 2022.”

The governor added that his administration, through the instrumentality of the 2023 budget, tagged: “Budget of Consolidation and Transition,” seeks to consolidate its achievements in various sectors of the state and transit the state’s governance to the inbound administration. Ugwuanyi, who expressed delight that the State House of Assembly, as always, gave the budget proposal expeditious consideration and approval, reiterated his administration’s readiness and preparedness to commence the 2023 budget implementation in earnest, with effect from January 1, 2023. Pointing out that “this is also the last time I would be assenting to the full year budget of Enugu State as Governor, under the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended,” Governor Ugwuanyi beseeched God to “avail us the grace of substantial realisation of the projected revenue in the 2023 budget as well as peaceful atmosphere for its diligent implementation.”

He thanked the leadership and members of the State House of Assembly for responding to the imperative of accelerated consideration and approval of the budget, adding: “I acknowledge the dedicated Clerk and other staff of the House whose contributions to the legislative business, though invaluable, are largely unsung.” Ugwuanyi, therefore, enjoined the good people of Enugu State to remain prayerful and stay the course of peace, wishing them a prosperous New Year. Presenting the approved budget for the governor’s assent, earlier, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Edward Uchenna Ubosi, described it as “a wonderful and realistic budget,” disclosing that critical sectors such as works, agriculture, education, health and water resources got huge allocations.

