Enugu varsity gets 11 new professors

Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT), has elevated 11 of its lecturers to the rank of professorship. The varsity also promoted 31 others to the position of associate professors.

Professor Charles Eze, Acting Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the institution, announced the promotion in Enugu at the weekend during a programme,m tagged: “Celebration of Excellent Leadership,” put together by MSc. and PhD students of the university’s Institute for Peace, Conflict and Development Studies in honour of its Director, Professor Felix Asogwa.

The Acting Vice- Chancellor, who was also conferred with the award of ‘Pragmatic and Excellent Leadership’ at the colourful event, expressed satisfaction with the institute’s activities, coming barely a year old., “We will not hesitate to always assist you from our available little resources,” he assured the Institute.

Eze disclosed that the newly elevated professors and associate professors were people who were overdue for promotion since 2015, 2016 and 2017, among other years, but were stagnated for quite a long time by successive administrations in the university, saying the elevation was announced on Friday, 23rd, July 2020.

He said the Institute had a great role to play in tackling the alarming rate of conflicts in parts of the country via its products, calling on all and sundry to always give the management the necessary support.

In his remarks, elated Director of the institute, Professor Asogwa, who was recently reappointed, had appreciated the organisers, particularly the Institute’s Coordinator, Researchers Forum, Mr. Chiedozie Nwafor, a PhD student, for packaging the ceremony in his honour, despite the challenges posed by the deadly Coronavirous disease currently ravaging the entire globe.

He noted that no nation, be it developed, or developing, including Nigeria can make any meaningful headway or development in an atmosphere of conflict, or crisis, stressing that peace should always remain paramount “in all we do as a people. And that is why, we will not relent until the objective and motive of establishing the institute is fully realised.”

The institute’s Coordinator, Researchers Forum, Mr. Nwafor, had in a brief comment said the Institute was the first of its kind in the South-East region, and as such, it will continue to produce worthy ambassadors that would keep exporting the excellence the university was known for.

