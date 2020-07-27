News

Enugu varsity gets 11 new professors

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma ENUGU Comment(0)

Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT), has elevated 11 of its lecturers to the rank of professorship. The varsity also promoted 31 others to the position of associate professors.

 

Professor Charles Eze, Acting Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the institution, announced the promotion in Enugu at the weekend during a programme,m tagged: “Celebration of Excellent Leadership,” put together by MSc. and PhD students of the university’s Institute for Peace, Conflict and Development Studies in honour of its Director, Professor Felix Asogwa.

 

The Acting Vice- Chancellor, who was also conferred with the award of ‘Pragmatic and Excellent Leadership’ at the colourful event, expressed satisfaction with the institute’s activities, coming barely a year old., “We will not hesitate to always assist you from our available little resources,” he assured the Institute.

 

Eze disclosed that the newly elevated professors and associate professors were people who were overdue for promotion since 2015, 2016 and 2017, among other years, but were stagnated for quite a long time by successive administrations in the university, saying the elevation was announced on Friday, 23rd, July 2020.

He  said the Institute had a great role to play in tackling the alarming rate of conflicts in parts of the country via its products, calling on all and sundry to always give the management the necessary support.

 

In his remarks, elated Director of the institute, Professor Asogwa, who was recently reappointed, had appreciated the organisers, particularly the Institute’s Coordinator, Researchers Forum, Mr. Chiedozie Nwafor, a PhD student, for packaging the ceremony in his honour, despite the challenges posed by the deadly Coronavirous disease currently ravaging the entire globe.

 

He noted that no nation, be it developed, or developing, including Nigeria can make any meaningful headway or development in an atmosphere of conflict, or crisis, stressing that peace should always remain paramount “in all we do as a people. And that is why, we will not relent until the objective and motive of establishing the institute is fully realised.”

 

The institute’s Coordinator, Researchers Forum, Mr. Nwafor, had in a brief comment said the Institute was the first of its kind in the South-East region, and as such, it will continue to produce worthy ambassadors that would keep exporting the excellence the university was known for.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Petroleum sector needs competitive fiscal regime – Experts

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Experts in the energy sector have urged the Federal Government to develop a fiscal regime that was progressive and competitive enough to attract sustainable investments unto the petroleum industry. At a virtual Energy Dialogue hosted by Energy Institute Nigeria in partnership with Facility for Oil Sector Transformation (FOSTER) with the theme ‘Impact of Fiscal Policies […]
News

Coronavirus: Lockdown relaxed in England as 2m rule eased  

Posted on Author Reporter

  Pubs, restaurants, hotels and hairdressers can open from July 4 in England, when social distancing rules will be eased. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said people should remain 2m apart where possible but a “one metre plus” rule will be introduced. Two households in England will also be able to meet indoors and stay overnight […]
News

Northern Govs meet, take measures to tackle insecurity in region

Posted on Author Reporter

  Members of the Northern Governors Forum met on Thursday to review the security situation in the region. The teleconference, which was presided over by the Chairman of the Forum and Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, held against the backdrop of recent attacks communities in northern states by Boko Haram and bandits among other criminals. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: