Enugu Varsity Prohibits Staff, Students From Fixing Artificial Eyelashes, Nails

Posted on Author Boma Achenimie

Godfrey Okoye University (GO-UNI), an institution owned by the Catholic Diocese of Enugu has made it illegal for faculty members, employees, and students of the institution to wear shorts to work and classes.

Fixing fingernails, eyelashes, and other artificial materials to the body will no longer be permitted inside GO-UNI, the management added.

Rev. Christian Anieke, Vice Chancellor of the university, gave the directives while addressing the staff, students, and the university’s group of institutions on Friday.

He stressed that such behaviour disrupts other students and staff members and that the management would not tolerate staff or students wearing tights or other materials that expose their private parts.

Only people with black or brown hair were permitted on campus, he made it clear, and he gave the faculty, staff, and students one month to adapt or face disciplinary action.

The Vice-Chancellor noted that the instruction comes after the clearance for students to dress in cultural garb on Fridays and that students will now be obliged to wear their faculty uniforms from Tuesdays to Fridays.

He asserted that it is improper for anyone to share obscene content at institutions.

Anieke instructed the personnel of the group of schools to be proactive and attend their lectures because if the academic schedule of the university were disrupted, the administration would have no defence.

The university library has been instructed to conduct plagiarism checks on all research works produced by students and employees at the institutions, the vice chancellor said in a warning to final-year students.

Anieke urged the pupils to report any school personnel who make it difficult for them to complete their assignments.

