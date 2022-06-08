News

Enugu warns against illegal felling of trees, dumping of refuse on waterways

The Enugu State government has warned its residents against illegal felling of trees and dumping of refuse on waterways to protect and safeguard the environment. The Head of Ecology and Mineral Resources, Ministry of Environment, Enugu, Mr Ifeanyi Nwodo, gave the warning while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Enugu.

He said some residents had engaged in illegal cutting of trees either as firewood or for other purposes, stressing that their action hampered environmental growth. According to him, people should be environmentally friendly by engaging in activities that would make it safe for human beings to dwell in.

Nwodo advised that; “If you must cut down trees, you must plant new ones as trees help to shade the atmosphere and ozone.” The head of the department also said that illegal dumping of refuse had caused the state series of flooding, warning that residents should keep their well packaged waste at designated areas. “We have observed that when it rains, people throw refuse in the drains, which ends up blocking them. “We are also appealing to those building houses in the state against improper channelling of their drain as well as building in unapproved areas.

 

Our Reporters

