Enugu west to Ugwuanyi: It’s Enugu East’s turn to produce your successor

The people of Enugu West Senatorial District, Enugu State, have declared that it is the turn of Enugu East Senatorial District of the state to produce the next Governor of the State in 2023 based on the existing rotational arrangement, which was reaffirmed by the leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the State Caucus meeting of the Party in 2013.

The people of Enugu West Senatorial District took the time-honoured decision during the well-attended solidarity rally tagged: “Ife-Emelumma Enugu West Unity Rally for Gburugburu”, held at Awgu Local Government Area Secretariat, on Saturday.

Speaking at the rally which Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi attended, his deputy, Hon. Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Edward Ubosi, the State Chairman of the PDP, Edward Ubosi, present and former members of the National and State Assemblies, Chairmen of Aninri, Awgu, Ezeagu, Oji-River and Udi LGAs, traditional rulers, the Clergy, among others, the Convener and Chairman of he Central Organising Committee of the rally, Senator Ben Collins Ndu, told Gov. Ugwuanyi that the people of Enugu West Senatorial District have assembled to speak with one voice that the zoning of the governorship seat of the state favours Enugu East Senatorial District.

Senator Ndu who disclosed that the people of Enugu West Senatorial District are 100 percent in support of Ugwuanyi and his decisions in respect of his successor in 2023, maintained that they firmly stand by the decision of the State Caucus of the PDP in 2013, that the governorship position of Enugu State should rotate to Enugu East Senatorial District after the expiration of the turn of Enugu North Senatorial District which Ugwuanyi currently occupies.

The Convener revealed that he seconded the motion moved by Chief Hon. Dubem Onyia, at the said PDP Caucus meeting of July 7, 2013, that the governorship position of the state should rotate to Enugu North Senatorial District in 2015 with an understanding that it should rotate to Enugu East Senatorial District in 2023, after the turn of Enugu North.

Like this: Like Loading...