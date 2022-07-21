Enugu youths celebrate Ugwuanyi

Youths in Ovogovo in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State, under the auspices of United Ovogovo Youth Forum (UOYF), have described Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi as a great manager of human and material resources. They also described Ugwuanyi as a man of peace, wisdom and vision, who saw the need to develop young people so that they can play their societal role as leaders of tomorrow.

They commended him for the peaceful and successful conduct of the Peoples Democratic Party’s primaries, pledging their loyalty and support for the governor towards his bid to represent Enugu North in the National Assembly. Speaking when they paid a solidarity visit to the governor at the Government House, the Director General of United Ovogovo Youth Forum, Chimaobi Ezema, maintained that the governor’s achievements in spite of the state’s lean resources and harsh economic realities in the country are remarkable and worthy of commendation. He said: “We thank you for all you have done for Enugu State and Nsukka people in particular. We left Nsukka for Enugu for this visit around 11 am and we are here in Enugu before 12noon unlike in the past when there was gridlock at the T-junction and we do spend over three hours there.

“That Flyover Bridge your administration constructed has reversed the case for road users and we are very grateful for this landmark project. This is just one of the numerous projects you did in Enugu, Nsukka, and for our people in the rural areas.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...