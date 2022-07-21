News

Enugu youths celebrate Ugwuanyi

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Youths in Ovogovo in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State, under the auspices of United Ovogovo Youth Forum (UOYF), have described Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi as a great manager of human and material resources. They also described Ugwuanyi as a man of peace, wisdom and vision, who saw the need to develop young people so that they can play their societal role as leaders of tomorrow.

They commended him for the peaceful and successful conduct of the Peoples Democratic Party’s primaries, pledging their loyalty and support for the governor towards his bid to represent Enugu North in the National Assembly. Speaking when they paid a solidarity visit to the governor at the Government House, the Director General of United Ovogovo Youth Forum, Chimaobi Ezema, maintained that the governor’s achievements in spite of the state’s lean resources and harsh economic realities in the country are remarkable and worthy of commendation. He said: “We thank you for all you have done for Enugu State and Nsukka people in particular. We left Nsukka for Enugu for this visit around 11 am and we are here in Enugu before 12noon unlike in the past when there was gridlock at the T-junction and we do spend over three hours there.

“That Flyover Bridge your administration constructed has reversed the case for road users and we are very grateful for this landmark project. This is just one of the numerous projects you did in Enugu, Nsukka, and for our people in the rural areas.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NLC to Senate: Remove anti-labour clauses from aviation bills

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), yesterday, implored the Senate to remove some alleged anti-labour clauses inherent in the six aviation bills it was currently considering for passage, to amend laws establishing aviation agencies in the country.   President of NLC, Ayuba Wabba, made the call in Abuja while presenting the  position of the Congress on […]
News Top Stories

Study links teens’ cannabis use to premature birth

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers have found that teenagers who use cannabis frequently may be more likely to have children born preterm or premature, when they become parents. These are the results of a new study published in the journal ‘Scientific Reports.’ The research led by University of Bristol in the United Kingdom (UK) Bristol in collaboration with the […]
News

7 NAF personnel killed in air crash for burial Thursday

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

Seven personnel of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) killed in last Sunday’s Beechcraft KingAir B350i crash, will be buried on Thursday at the National Cemetery in Abuja. The disclosure was contained in an invitation sent to some media organisations on Wednesday. New Telegraph recalls that the Beechcraft crashed some 200 metres away from the Nnamdi […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica