Enugu youths laud Ugwuanyi on inclusive governance

Enugu State youths, yesterday, rose in unison to express their profound gratitude to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for giving them a sense of belonging in governance, saying that the gesture is unprecedented in the history of the state. They said Ugwuanyi in his humility, kindheartedness, benevolence, peaceful disposition, vision and passion for the growth of young persons, gave them the platform to excel as future leaders, saying the governor has planted them (youths) as seeds and that they have germinated. Enugu youths made the remarks when they paid a Thank-you visit to the governor at the Government House, Enugu.

Comprising the leaders and representatives of various youth groups across the state, the youths of Enugu State disclosed that they are major beneficiaries of Ugwuanyi’s people-oriented administration, stressing that the governor’s commitment to youth inclusiveness is second to none in the annals of the state. Enugu youths also expressed gratitude to Ugwuanyi for being gender sensitive, stating that his administration, for the first in the history of Enugu State, accommodated more women, especially the young ones, in various capacities in governance.

 

