Enugu: Youths protest against commissioner, monarchs over unrest

Youths from Ahani-Achi in Oji River local government area of Enugu State, yesterday staged a peaceful protest against what they called high handedness and sponsorship of crisis in their community by their royal fathers and government functionaries.

The youths accused Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Hon. Manfred Tony Ezekwe of being among those allegedly fanning ember of disunity in the community by sponsoring a splinter group to form a parallel executive of the youth council. The youths under the aegis of National Association of Ahani Achi Youth Progress (NAAY), called on Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to call Nzekwe and others to order. But in a swift, Nzekwe dismissed the allegations, describing the protesters as faceless rabble-rousers on a sponsored mission. Nzekwe said: “I am not aware of any problems as regards youths in my community. The Igwes sent me a letter to send staff of the Ministry to observe the youths election where Samuel Okefi emerged as the youth leader. “I am surprised to hear that some people are protesting. There is no ulterior motive or interference with the village affairs. Any other allegation is strange to me. The Igwe wrote to our office that they want to have an election and the local government chairman and the police were there.” However, the youths who marched through major streets of Enugu, including the Government House, carried placards which read ” Hon. Tony Manfred stop encouraging crisis in our community, Ahani Youths pass vote of no confidence in Tony Manfred, Enough is enough, Hon. Tony Manfred, Hon. Tony stop distabilising your community, Hon Tony our future will no longer be toyed with,” among others.

