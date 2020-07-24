News

Enugu: Youths protest against commissioner, monarchs over unrest

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma Comment(0)

Youths from Ahani-Achi in Oji River local government area of Enugu State, yesterday staged a peaceful protest against what they called high handedness and sponsorship of crisis in their community by their royal fathers and government functionaries.

The youths accused Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Hon. Manfred Tony Ezekwe of being among those allegedly fanning ember of disunity in the community by sponsoring a splinter group to form a parallel executive of the youth council. The youths under the aegis of National Association of Ahani Achi Youth Progress (NAAY), called on Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to call Nzekwe and others to order. But in a swift, Nzekwe dismissed the allegations, describing the protesters as faceless rabble-rousers on a sponsored mission. Nzekwe said: “I am not aware of any problems as regards youths in my community. The Igwes sent me a letter to send staff of the Ministry to observe the youths election where Samuel Okefi emerged as the youth leader. “I am surprised to hear that some people are protesting. There is no ulterior motive or interference with the village affairs. Any other allegation is strange to me. The Igwe wrote to our office that they want to have an election and the local government chairman and the police were there.” However, the youths who marched through major streets of Enugu, including the Government House, carried placards which read ” Hon. Tony Manfred stop encouraging crisis in our community, Ahani Youths pass vote of no confidence in Tony Manfred, Enough is enough, Hon. Tony Manfred, Hon. Tony stop distabilising your community, Hon Tony our future will no longer be toyed with,” among others.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Military seizes stolen crude, PMS worth N47m in one week

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

In its determination to check economic sabotage through ongoing anti-illegal oil bunkering operations in the Niger Delta, the military has seized about 2,640.5 barrels of stolen crude oil, 80,000 litres of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) as well as 43,000 liters of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS). The amount of crude oil and PMS recovered from suspected […]
News

COVID-19: Diri orders taskforce to unseal churches

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has directed the State Task Force on COVID-19 to unseal worship centres that were sealed up for violating the measures put in place by the state government to prevent the spread of the Corona Virus Disease (COVID- 19) in the state. This was as he warned violators to retrace […]
News

Joseph Okotie-Eboh Foundation to address Peace and Conflict Resolution, set to launch

Posted on Author Our Reporters

… As Jonathan, Anya, Akinyemi, others billed for webinar lecture In memory of late Chief Joseph Adolo, Okotie-Eboh, a businessman and politician, a webinar is scheduled to hold July 7, to formally launch a foundation, The Joseph Adolo Okotie-Eboh Peace and Conflict Resolution Foundation (JAOPCRF). The webinar which will address ‘Peace and Conflict Resolution- The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: