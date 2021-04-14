News

Enugu’s LBP to catalyse industrial revolution in South-East – NEPZA boss

Posted on Author KENNETH OFOMA Comment(0)

The Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) yesterday in Enugu declared that the Lion Business Park (LBP), a multi-billion industrial cluster located within the Enugu Free Trade Zone (II) at the 9th Mile Corner axis of Enugu State has the potential to jump-start the economic and industrial revolution of the South-East geo-political zone of the country in particular, and Nigeria in general.

The Managing Director of NEPZA, Prof. Adesoji Adesugba, who disclosed this during the unveiling of the Lion Business Park, sitting on 2,000 hectares of land along Ime-Ezi Owa Road, 9th Mile Corner, Enugu, stated that the Park was a well-thoughtout project designed to create jobs, and integrated industrial hub, comprising manufacturing and commercial businesses.

The management of the Park, as a major plank of the commissioning ceremony, signed a memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the General Manager, Asia and Africa, Langenburg Technology LLC, Mr. Wilfred Keller for a 200 megawatts power plant/water project for the Industrial Park. But, Adesugba, who was represented by the Assistant Director and Zone Administrator of Enugu Industrial Park Free Trade Zone, Mrs. Obiageli Obioha, stressed that the Business Park was a wellthought- out project designed to create integrated industrial hub comprising manufacturing and commercial businesses in the Free Zone.

He said: “This is what other countries such as the United Arab Emirate, China to mention a few have used to greatly advance their trade and industrial development. I see this project as one that holds the key to speedy recovery of the economy in this area.

“We, therefore, encourage captains of industries, local and foreign investors, other individuals, groups and governments to take advantage of the initiatives which the scheme offers in order to bring about rapid socio-economic and industrial development in the South-East region and by extension Nigeria.” While inaugurating the Park, Governor Ugwuanyi described the industrial hub as a game changer as it would guarantee jobs for the youths, promote production and industrialisation, even as he enjoined investors and entrepreneurs to invest in the Park.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

JUST IN: Biden plans to run for re-election in 2024

Posted on Author Reporter

  U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday he planned to run for re-election in 2024. Biden, 78, is the oldest person to take office as president in U.S. history and there has been speculation that he would serve only one four-year term, reports Reuters. SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased […]
News

Buhari to Gambian president: Why we played key role in ousting Jammeh

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has said his administration played a key role in ousting former Gambian President, Yahya Jammeh, because it was the last thing it could do in leading the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in the onslaught against the sit-tight presidents. According to a statement made available to newsmen by his spokesman, […]
News

Cross River North Bye-election: Rt Hon. Jarigbe Agom Falsehood Merchandise Continues.

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The general public is hereby advised to ignore the fake stories making the rounds in the cyber space, particularly in the social media, that a Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has issued a judgement invalidating the PDP candidature of Barr. Stephen Odey Ph.D thereby mandating INEC to withdraw from Dr Odey and reissue a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica