Enugu’s LBP to catalyse industrial revolution in South-East – NEPZA boss

The Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) yesterday in Enugu declared that the Lion Business Park (LBP), a multi-billion industrial cluster located within the Enugu Free Trade Zone (II) at the 9th Mile Corner axis of Enugu State has the potential to jump-start the economic and industrial revolution of the South-East geo-political zone of the country in particular, and Nigeria in general.

The Managing Director of NEPZA, Prof. Adesoji Adesugba, who disclosed this during the unveiling of the Lion Business Park, sitting on 2,000 hectares of land along Ime-Ezi Owa Road, 9th Mile Corner, Enugu, stated that the Park was a well-thoughtout project designed to create jobs, and integrated industrial hub, comprising manufacturing and commercial businesses.

The management of the Park, as a major plank of the commissioning ceremony, signed a memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the General Manager, Asia and Africa, Langenburg Technology LLC, Mr. Wilfred Keller for a 200 megawatts power plant/water project for the Industrial Park. But, Adesugba, who was represented by the Assistant Director and Zone Administrator of Enugu Industrial Park Free Trade Zone, Mrs. Obiageli Obioha, stressed that the Business Park was a wellthought- out project designed to create integrated industrial hub comprising manufacturing and commercial businesses in the Free Zone.

He said: “This is what other countries such as the United Arab Emirate, China to mention a few have used to greatly advance their trade and industrial development. I see this project as one that holds the key to speedy recovery of the economy in this area.

“We, therefore, encourage captains of industries, local and foreign investors, other individuals, groups and governments to take advantage of the initiatives which the scheme offers in order to bring about rapid socio-economic and industrial development in the South-East region and by extension Nigeria.” While inaugurating the Park, Governor Ugwuanyi described the industrial hub as a game changer as it would guarantee jobs for the youths, promote production and industrialisation, even as he enjoined investors and entrepreneurs to invest in the Park.

