Enviromentalist calls for measures to save Niger Delta

An environmentalist, Mr Okezi Odugala, has called for mitigation and adaptation approach by relevant stakeholders as proactive measures to save the Niger Delta area from climate change disasters.

Odugala, also the Executive Director of Eziodu Initiative for Sustainable Environmental Development (EISED), made the call on Wednesday in a statement. He said that it was high time Niger-Delta was saved from possible extinction.

Odugala said that the Niger- Delta region resources meant for the remediation and sustainability of the region were being pilfered by those who meant to safeguard it.

According to him, there is an urgent need to adopt smart agriculture, housing and socioeconomic models of livelihood to forestall looming humanitarian disaster in no distance future.

Odugala urged indigenes of the region to take their destiny in their hands by ensuring that the sustainable development of the area remained non-negotiable.

“How can a region that continue to lay the golden egg for the consumption of all will remain buffeted by gas flaring, oil spillages, deforestation, flooding, kidnapping, communal crisis, unemployment and other social ills and we continue to sleep as if all is well?

“It is time all genuine lovers of the region wake up from slumber and change the narrative positively. “I urged the Federal Government, Braced Commission, Niger Delta intervention agencies, International Oil Companies, Civil Society Organisations and other stakeholders to do the needful. “This is by ensuring that the sustainable development of the region devoid of partisan political interest,” he said.

