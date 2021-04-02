News Top Stories

Environment may affect male reproductive function

Researchers in the United Kingdom (UK) said the living environment could affect male reproductive health. These are the results of a new research, published in the ‘Scientific Reports’. The study, led by scientists at the University of Nottingham in the UK, suggested that the environment in which men live may affect their reproductive health.

The researchers looked at the effects of geographical location on polluting chemicals found in dog testes, some of which are known to affect reproductive health. Similarly, it focused on dogs because, as a popular pet, they share the same environment as people and are effectively exposed to the same household chemicals as their owners, the ‘News Medical Life Sciences’ reported.

In addition, the team also looked for signs of abnormalities in the testes. However, they found that both the chemicals present and the extent of abnormalities in the testes were different depending on where the dog’s had been living.

