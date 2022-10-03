Metro & Crime

Environmental activist seeks protection of Makoko fishers

Leading environmental activist and Director, Health of Mother Earth Foundation, Dr. Nnimmo Bassey, has called for the protection of the human rights of fishers in Makoko, Yaba, Lagos State. Bassey who met with fishermen and women at the alliance meeting, held in Makoko, said fishers play an important role in the food chain and economy as such they should be treated with respect especially by the Lagos State government.

Amplifying the voices of the fishers who asked for help in solving issues affecting them, maintained that the fishers need all the support to thrive, while urging the state government to particularly look into the displacement threat, ongoing dredging and sand filling in the state that have affected their catch and in turn incomes of several families.

 

Bassey stated: “If the fishermen are among the ones producing part of what nourish communities, then they have the right to be protected. Fishing for many here is a family business as everyone, from the father, mother to children are all into fishing. “I have been working on how to get government to pay attention to the fisher’s plight, to support them rather than threaten them.

We are calling on government to come here and improve the situation not to demolish their abode or embark on activities that hinder them from getting sufficient fishes from the water.

“They really need to be supported. We see that fisher folks in Nigeria do not have the support they ought to have. If you go to other West African countries you find fishers are well organised.

They have provisions for refrigerating fishes which they even export to other countries. Fishing brings about 1 billion US dollars every year to Ghana…” He also said that whatever should be done in the area must be in agreement with the people.

 

