Environmental Activists Seek FG’s Attention On Niger Delta Region

Stakeholders on the environment in the Niger Delta region yesterday appealed to the Federal Government to carry out an immediate assessment on the region’s environment to save livelihood.

The group made the appeal during a meeting of Stakeholders Second Niger Delta Alternative Conver – gence in Port Harcourt. The Executive Director of Health of Mother Earth Foundation (HOMEF), Dr Nimmo Bassey, said the aim of the meeting is to discuss possible alternative ways to restore the Niger Delta polluted environment and its challenges.

Bassey added that 90 per cent of the population in the Gulf of Guinea emanated from the crime of the industries operating in the Niger Delta, also pollution from the neighbouring countries very close to the national borders. “

We are concerned that we have to do all we can do in securing our environment and to ensure that it is liveable,”Bassey said. He said the meeting is to set an agenda so that those who are representing the region in government must be held accountable for their promises on what the constitution requires and what they are expected to do for the Niger Delta communities in terms of socio-ecological problems of the nation, when they are sworn into the office by May 29.