News

Environmental Activists Seek FG’s Attention On Niger Delta Region

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

Stakeholders on the environment in the Niger Delta region yesterday appealed to the Federal Government to carry out an immediate assessment on the region’s environment to save livelihood.

The group made the appeal during a meeting of Stakeholders Second Niger Delta Alternative Conver – gence in Port Harcourt. The Executive Director of Health of Mother Earth Foundation (HOMEF), Dr Nimmo Bassey, said the aim of the meeting is to discuss possible alternative ways to restore the Niger Delta polluted environment and its challenges.

Bassey added that 90 per cent of the population in the Gulf of Guinea emanated from the crime of the industries operating in the Niger Delta, also pollution from the neighbouring countries very close to the national borders. “

We are concerned that we have to do all we can do in securing our environment and to ensure that it is liveable,”Bassey said. He said the meeting is to set an agenda so that those who are representing the region in government must be held accountable for their promises on what the constitution requires and what they are expected to do for the Niger Delta communities in terms of socio-ecological problems of the nation, when they are sworn into the office by May 29.

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Three UN peacekeepers killed, six wounded in Mali attack

Posted on Author Reporter

  Three United Nations peacekeepers were killed and six wounded in central Mali on Wednesday after a convoy struck an explosive device and came under fire, the U.N. said in a statement. It was not clear who carried out the attack about 20 kilometres (12 miles) north of the town of Bambara-Maoudé in the Timbuktu […]
News

Lagos set to tackle power challenges

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…targets $700m solar DPV As part of the measures to address the demand – grid supply deficit in the state, the Lagos State has reiterated its commitment tackle power challenges with massive investment in solar energy worth between $350 and $700million. At a one-day workshop to discuss the framework for the implementation of DPV in […]
News

Abiodun signs N338.6bn 2021 budget

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun yesterday signed into law the state’s 2021 Appropriation Bill of N338. 6billon. The bill tagged “Budget of Recovery and Sustainability” comprised recurrent expenditure of N162 billion, 48 per cent of the total budget and a capital expenditure of N177 billion, 52 per cent. Chief Press Secretary to the governor, […]

Leave a Comment