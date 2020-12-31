‘Environmental control, key to fight malaria’

In order to make progress in the fight to eliminate malaria, a Professor and Consultant Medical Parasitologist at the College of Medicine University of Lagos, Wellington Oyinbo has called on Nigerians to prioritise the cleaning of drainages in their environment. Also, Oyibo who said the measure was aimed to nip the breathing of mosquitoes in the bud, urged Nigerians to screen their doors and windows with nets to control the influx of mosquitoes in their homes and living apartments.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with the New Telegraph, the Consultant Medical Parasitologist said these would help control mosquitoes, an approach he called household and community intervention. Malaria is caused by a parasite spread by the female Anopheles mosquito.

When the insect bites an infected human — one who already has the parasite, it transmits same parasite to another through a bite. Malaria is a preventable but life-threat-ening disease transmitted by the bites of infected female Anopheles mosquitoes. In his words, Oyibo said, “Household intervention is the use of nets and the use of door screens to stop mosquitoes from biting you and making sure your household is neat.

“Then the clearing of grasses, taking off the scrubs and throwing away of tyres with pool of water where mosquitoes breathe are also very necessary in tackling malaria.” However, Prof. Oyibo also said, “People should make sure drainages were cleared; where you know clean water will likely stay you try to upturn them; and where there is pool of water collectively and which could be a lava source, you must endevour to clear them.”

Speaking further, he said well packaged advocacy messages on malaria control were also very important to encourage adherence level of the people. He added: “Importantly, let us adhere to the messages; if you have symptoms of malaria do a test and adhere to messages about malaria control. “It is easy to change attitude generally; it falls under Advocacy Communication and Social Mobilisation (ACSM).

We have to strengthen the ACSM; the more you know how you can get to people, it is important to design a way to spread your messages. “We need to apply strategies that can change the behaviour of the people.”

