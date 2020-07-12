Metro & Crime

Environmental sanitation: Ogun arrests, prosecutes 128 offenders

Kunle Olayeni, Abeokuta

Ogun State Government has prosecuted no fewer than 128 persons arrested for flouting the state’s laws on environmental sanitation.
The suspected offenders, who were apprehended in Abeokuta, Ijebu-Ode, Sagamu, Ota, Ifo, Mowe and Ibafo, were accused of dumping refuse on the roads, medians, water courses and canals.
They all pleaded guilty and were subsequently fined between N5,000 and N10,000.
Speaking on the incident, the Head of Ogun State Waste Management Authority (OGWAMA), Mr Ola Oresanya, said the actions of the arrested persons contravened the state environmental laws thereby aiding flooding that  destroyed public and private property as well as infringing on public peace and safety.
Oresanya, who is also the Special Adviser on Environment to Governor Dapo Abiodun, expressed optimism that the sanctions meted out to the offenders will serve as deterrent to others.
He said the enforcement of the state environmental laws will continue through arrest by the state environmental health personnel and the police.
The governor’s aide urged residents to always patronize waste managers assigned to their areas.
He explained that since January, the Abiodun-led administration has accredited and assigned 120 PSP waste managers to various local government areas for effective collection of refuse to stop illegal dumping of refuse and forestall the spread of diseases and destruction of public and private infrastructure.
While promising that the state government will continue to invest in waste management infrastructure, Oresanya urged members of the public to support the various initiatives through its waste management cellular economic programmes such as waste- recycling, waste-use and waste-reduction.
The special adviser also reiterated the state government’s commitment to bequeathing a safe and clean environment.

