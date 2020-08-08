Environmental Wellbeing (2)

CONTINUED FROM LAST WEEK

So, how did the assessment go?

How well did you do overall? The previous questions were obviously not exhaustive as your environmental wellbeing is not limited to plant, air and light. They also include sound, cleanliness, consciousness and thoughtfulness. By that we mean, what sound you fill your space with, or you wake up to? Do you wake a to birds chirping or singing or a loud, heavy traffic noise, callouts and unwitten chatter or banter? How clean is your environment? Does your space smell good? How resourceful are you with water? Are you a water waster or preserver?

Do you consider not only your carbon footprint but your water footprint too? Is your house or immediate environment cluttered or movements are not hindered in anyway? Do you have a clear desk to have a clear head? Do you know there are sounds called ambient sounds?

They are a type of calming and soothing white noise that aid mindfulness, work, deep thinking and praying. However, they can only be heard or appreciated in a very quiet environment. Everyone needs a space or corner to go to daily for solitude in order to practice mindfulness, reflection and most likely be very creative.

Do you have one? These are just a few tips to enjoying your environment which you may want to give some serious consideration. Other ways to improve your environmental wellbeing can easily be drawn from last week’s assessment questions. Enjoying fresh and seasonal crops; Enjoying fresh and seasonal crops encourages more planting, which is good for your environment. Growing a few things of your own like herbs, tomatoes and peppers since they can easily be potted will not only help your environment but make you become quite knowledgeable in simple gardening.

Your resourcefulness can be turned up a notch when you establish a sustainable lifestyle which includes recycling. Recycling products made of glass, plastic, paper and fabrics will not only help you put some old stuff in your home into better use but make you become even more creative. With relatively more time in our hands than ever before, there is no better time to learn, unlearn and relearn than now. It will do us all a whole lot of good to drop some bad habits while replacing them with a few good ones. This will not only help you or your immediate environment but the world at large. It may even become another source of income not for you alone but your generation yet unborn.

A call to action

Environmental wellness is not cast in stone; however, one need to make a conscious effort to do right by nature and nature will surely reciprocate the kind gesture by giving it’s best to humans. If you are ever in doubt, talk to us.

Contact: specialists@oplacewellness. com.

