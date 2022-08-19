Environmental workers threaten to shut down Abuja cemeteries

Striking environmental workers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) yesterday threatened to shut down public cemeteries in Abuja. This came after they shut the Gudu cemetery was shut on Wednesday but reopened it following pressures from the administration and Presidency.

The workers are on an indefinite strike over the failure of the FCT Administration to implement a new salary structure for them. Comrade Muktar Bala, the Chairman of the Amal-gamated Union of Public Corporation, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE) in AEPB, said the workers agreed to reopen the cemetery but will shut it down again, as well as other operating systems of the board. Bala said they are being exposed to several health hazards by burying abandoned corpses, yet the government doesn’t appreciate their efforts. He said: “Based on the decision taken yesterday night by the joint unions of AEPB, we agreed to reopen the cemetery on Thursday due to calls from the Presidency.

