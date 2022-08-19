News

Environmental workers threaten to shut down Abuja cemeteries

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Comment(0)

Striking environmental workers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) yesterday threatened to shut down public cemeteries in Abuja. This came after they shut the Gudu cemetery was shut on Wednesday but reopened it following pressures from the administration and Presidency.

The workers are on an indefinite strike over the failure of the FCT Administration to implement a new salary structure for them. Comrade Muktar Bala, the Chairman of the Amal-gamated Union of Public Corporation, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE) in AEPB, said the workers agreed to reopen the cemetery but will shut it down again, as well as other operating systems of the board. Bala said they are being exposed to several health hazards by burying abandoned corpses, yet the government doesn’t appreciate their efforts. He said: “Based on the decision taken yesterday night by the joint unions of AEPB, we agreed to reopen the cemetery on Thursday due to calls from the Presidency.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Obasanjo to leaders: Stop blaming God for Nigeria’s woes

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo yesterday told Nigerian leaders to blame themselves and not God for Nigeria’s woes. Obasanjo insisted that Nigeria must work hard in the coming year to surmount the myriads of challenges confronting the country.   The former President said this at his Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) residence in Abeokuta, Ogun State, […]
News

Nasarawa gov presents revised N72.9bn 2020 budget to state Assembly

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel, LAFIA

  Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, yesterday presented a revised 2020 budget of N62.96 billion to the state House of Assembly for consideration and approval due to the effects of coronavirus on the economy.   Speaker of the House, Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, announced this after Hon. Tanko Tunga (APC-Awe North), Majority Leader of the […]
News Top Stories

IMF to FG: Increase VAT to 10% in 2022

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

…reiterates call for unified exchange rate regime Fund seeks end to CBN’s budget deficit financing   The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has advised the Federal Government to increase the Value Added Tax (VAT) rate  to at least 10 per cent by 2022 and 15 per cent by 2025, as part of efforts to raise more […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica