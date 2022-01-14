Environmentalist engages Makoko fishermen to tackle challenges

Environmental activist, Dr. Nnimmo Bassey, has engaged several fisher folks in Makoko, Nigeria’s largest informal settlement in a bid to tackle mounting challenges that they face in their trade. Bassey, who is the Director of Health of Mother Health Foundation (HOMEF) and Coordinator of FishNet Alliance, an advocacy group for African fishermen, empathised with the fishermen and called for government’s intervention as well as the need to put fisher folks into consideration amidst dredging and other environmental activities that is detrimental to the sources of their survival. He also pointed out climate change as a major challenge. The one-day meeting had in attendance several fishing rights’ activists from Senegal; Ibrahim Thiam from Rosa Luxemberg Foundation-West Africa, Cheikh Faded Wade, Adama Faye and Demba Diatta who are members of the FishNet Alliance.
Related Articles
Reps seek probe of Pantami’s terrorism link
…Says National Assembly, DSS not culpable The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu (PDP, Delta) Wednesday called for investigations into alleged terrorism link against Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami. At the commencement of plenary, Elumelu coming through an Order of Privilege told the House that his privileged […]
COVID-19 protocols: US renovates consular pavilion for visa applicants in Lagos
The United States Consulate General in Lagos has unveiled its newly expanded and renovated consular pavilion that seeks to improve the experience that visa applicants and American citizens in Nigeria receive. Speaking during the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, United States Consul General Claire Pierangelo noted that the renovated consular pavilion will provide a new safe […]
Reps want establishment of medical clinics at airports
The House of Representatives yesterday called for the establishment of wellequipped medical clinics at all the airports in the country. The resolution followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Emeka Chinedu (Imo- PDP), at the plenary. Presenting the motion, Chinedu said that the airports were designated to function with a full package of medical […]
