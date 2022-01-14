Environmentalist engages Makoko fishermen to tackle challenges

Environmental activist, Dr. Nnimmo Bassey, has engaged several fisher folks in Makoko, Nigeria’s largest informal settlement in a bid to tackle mounting challenges that they face in their trade. Bassey, who is the Director of Health of Mother Health Foundation (HOMEF) and Coordinator of FishNet Alliance, an advocacy group for African fishermen, empathised with the fishermen and called for government’s intervention as well as the need to put fisher folks into consideration amidst dredging and other environmental activities that is detrimental to the sources of their survival. He also pointed out climate change as a major challenge. The one-day meeting had in attendance several fishing rights’ activists from Senegal; Ibrahim Thiam from Rosa Luxemberg Foundation-West Africa, Cheikh Faded Wade, Adama Faye and Demba Diatta who are members of the FishNet Alliance.

