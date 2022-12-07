Environmentalists move to tackle climate change

A renowned environmentalist, Dr, Nnimmo Bassey, yesterday canvassed solidarity among stakeholders across the African continent to address the climate crisis. Bassey said political ecology involves the study of the relationships between political, economic and social factors as they all interrelate with environmental issues and changes, adding that today’s environmental problems are linked to global political and economic models that are basically neo-colonial and imperialistic.

Maintaining that it is believed that the road to finding a problem’s solution begins with identifying its cause or source, Bassey noted that the environment was intricately linked to politics and economy dominated by corporations that extract fossil fuels that cause global warming.

He said that Africa and the global South have been victims of extra activism from the slave trade era when developed countries took advantage of human resources from Africa adding that the extractive industry was modelled to satisfy the energy appetite for developed countries stating that a solidarity against the extractive industry was imperative to compel the world to quit fossil fuels and switch to renewable energy sources.

