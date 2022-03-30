Nigeria already has greatness within her which should be built upon from one generation to another, thus the journey remains UNFINISHED. The book enumerated reasons some of the popular suggestions in envisioning a new Nigeria may fail. Prominent amongst these advocacies is collapsing the nation to build a new one. The book suggested that the idea should be aborted because it is still the same unchanged occupant sheltered in the nation. The book illuminated the benefits of 1914 amalgamation to nationbuilding contrary to the popular belief that is a mishap. The benefits of our diversity were enumerated and most importantly are the existence of all these cultures across the board even before colonization.

Each of these cultures has been relating with one another and it is not the colonial master that introduced the culture to one another. Emphasis should be more on justice, equity, and inclusion to discourage tribes from taking advantage of the Federal system as a national cake that must be shared during their tenure.

Ideas were presented on the assignment of the Federal government particularly reducing the federal list and releasing some of the federal lists to the state to handle. Revenue sharing proposals as suggested by the Governor forum were postulated in envisioning a new Nigeria.

The book also explained the natural endowment such as population, mineral, natural and agricultural resources, manpower all of which have helped the country in international relations. It reveals how we can influence some decisions in foreign policy in the past and the restraint we are currently experiencing as a result of distraction from domestic problems at the Federal level. The book suggests that if Nigeria works, it will positively impact Africa and the world at large. The book equally proffers suggestions on how to help us build a better country.

The role of intellectuals in politics starting from the time of Socrates and his students, Great Britain, and the United States of America down to Nigeria was enumerated. The importance of Intellectuals to drive political leadership rather than staying from afar off with great ideas and making agitations.

The popular belief is that politics is dirty and the intellectuals cannot taint themselves with the ills associated with it. Intellectuals are endowed with a good sound judgment that cannot easily be swayed by emotions, unverified claims, superstitious speculations, and all of these are daily required in tackling challenges. Lessons were taken from the life of Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe as a true Nigerian who is loyal to all the regions of the country through his birthplace, childhood, and worklife. His belief in the homogeneity of the nation fosters growth, using the dialogue approach rather than violence during the colonial era.

The demand for more creation of states to allow government closer to people and avoid marginalization has also proven not to effectively justify fair distribution as expected. Homogeneity may seem difficult to achieve but what should be of importance is to accommodate our differences.

The book advocated that agitations for succession should be discouraged and restructuring should be encouraged. As there could still be successions even in the small group using South Sudan as an example. War is not the way to go rather staying alive to fight the cause as would have been suggested by Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe. Aminu Kano is also a notable man whose experiences were drawn from his life.

A principled, courageous, and committed man to a cause and a life centers on ideas and idealogy. He had stunt followers who had faith in him not because he doled out money but because of his honesty and what he stood for which is a major lesson for our con-temporary politicians. His strong desire for people to be educated is probably because he once practiced teaching as a profession. The book advocated for a new Sawaba declaration as once declared by Aminu Kano that entails access to education, healthcare, and employment so that citizens can believe in their country and their government.

The book delves into the history of the contribution of media to our democracy, the role of intellectuals in the media, and the role of independent media in envisioning a new Nigeria. Also, the book discussed the metamorphosis of the “Church” from a holiness brand that should not interfere with the outside world to the materialism brand causing the proliferation of churches in Nigeria making Nigeria be a new hub of Christianity.

The theology of irrespective of what the society holds, the Christians are blessed which led to the disengagement of Christians in politics. The history of Nigeria is not complete without the impact of missionaries and even contextualization of the gospels which led to the formation of indigenous churches was born from political awakening. Evidence shows Christians were involved in the first era of activism. Christians are awakened to use the sound biblical teachings of love your neighbour as yourself approach used by Obafemi Awolowo can be used in politics to guide against greed and selfishness. The book further schooled the Christian denomination to desist from the theology of fear, isolation, and conspiracy but instead association and cooperation.

The need for the Christian denomination to speak truth to power, speak against criminality irrespective of religion and ethnicity. The new for the church to be free and fair to all political parties and engage in dialogues, criticize when need be and engage our fundamental human rights.

The prompt response of the government both at the Federal and State level, the Private Sector involvement in curbing COVID 19, and Strategies of how to overcome the impact of COVID 19 were enumerated to both the Federal Government and the State Government. Security challenges of Nigeria were discussed and the lack of social security was traced to insecurity – The mere fact that people don’t have what to lose so they can as well destroy and be destroyed. Metamorphosis of insecurity in Nigeria and Boko Haram has been the most difficult to tackle because of the philosophy attached to it which is death is the reward. Also mentioned is the proliferation of drugs among the teeming youths. Multilevel policing and more localized power structures were advocated as some of the solutions propounded.

The author reviewed Nigeria’s democracy in the last twenty years and the sidelines were mainly the struggle to get the military out without proper planning of the next struggle, nondemocratic approach in producing our constitutions. All of these do not discount the benefits of the Nigerian democracy although shreds of evidence from the African countries had shown that transformation is not sudden. The approach should be continuous baby steps till maturity.

Democracy is more than just electing a leader but a lot more attached to it like strong protection for liberties, an independent judiciary, and a lot more. Confidence should be restored between the leaders and followers but the nonchallant attitude of not checking the exert of power by those in authority should be discouraged. Unity must be upheld with justice, fairness, and equity. We really need to answer the question, “When will the Greatness of Nigeria reach maturity so that we can be sure that a new Nigeria will be delivered for generations yet unborn?” The volatility of the world has shown that a new Nigeria for Nigerians is still the best across all societal strata.

irantiola is a clergy and educationist based in Lagos, Nigeria.

