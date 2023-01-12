Envoy: 135 Indian firms invested $19bn in Nigeria

The Indian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Shri G. Balasubramanian, says over 135 Indian companies so far invested $19 billion in Nigeria in the last four decades of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Balasubramanian, who said this when he paid a courtesy visit to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja, commended the India- Nigeria mutual bilateral relations. He said the relationship between India and Nigeria had been excellent, saying the visit was to deepen news and cultural programme exchanges between both countries. According to him, the visit seeks to promote avenues, whereby India and Nigeria could cooperate through in-formation sharing, news networks, among other things.

“The cultural relations, the connection between our people is really good and with your assistance I will certainly like to strengthen this tie. “There are over 135 Indian companies, which have invested about $19billion in Nigeria over a period of years, not in one year, but for the past four decades. “Most of them are in Lagos, they are in every part of Nigeria and are in the manufacturing sector of the economy, steel, oil and gas or pharmaceuticals.

“Three billion dollars of that is in pharmaceuticals manufactured in Nigeria by Indian companies; there is strong relationship we have in pharmaceuticals and other business activities. “Nigeria is home to about 60, 000 Indians who are living and who have made Nigeria as their home literally, for the past four decades.”

