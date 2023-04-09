Envoy: Ajibola’s death, big loss to the world

The High Commissioner of Nigeria to the United Kingdom, Sarafa Isola, has described the death of a former Attorney- General and Minister of Justice, Prince Bola Ajibola (SAN), as a big loss to the entire world. The envoy, in a condolence letter to the eldest child of the deceased, Prince Segun Ajibola (SAN), noted that the deceased was an outstanding lawyer and eminent jurist, a noble prince, a Godly humanist, an adherent Muslim, a quintessential diplomat and a committed educationist. He said: “His contributions to the legal field and Nigeria’s diplomatic efforts were invaluable. “His footprints in the field of education, as founder of Crescent University, Abeokuta, will remain indelible, and his legacies will be remembered for generations to come,” Ishola remarked. According to the ambassador, “As an erstwhile Attorney- General of Nigeria and President of Nigerian Bar Association, a former Judge of the International Court of Justice in Hague, and past High Commissioner of Nigeria to the United Kingdom, he served his country with distinction, dignity, and honour.”

