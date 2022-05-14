Envoy celebrates growing U.S.- Nigeria cultural ties in music, arts

The U.S. government is committed to strengthening the burgeoning U.S.-Nigeria cultural ties through music, arts, film, cultural heritage, and professional and educational exchanges. U.S. Mission Nigeria hosted a reception recently to honor the 15th Annual Headies Music Awards, which will be held for the first time in Atlanta later this year. In she remarks at the event, Ambassador Leonard applauded the growing ties of the two countries in the creative industry. She explained that the choice of Atlanta to host the Headies symbolises the growing relationship between the music industries in the United States and Nigeria and the growing popularity of Nigerian music in the United States.

“This year’s Headies awards will highlight the growing U.S.-Nigeria ties and the vast potential of Nigerian musicians as cutural exporters to the African continent and beyond,” Leonard said. The envoy further noted that cultural exchange advances U.S.-Nigeria strategic partnership by forging lasting ties between American and Nigerian artists and shining a spotlight on the vibrant creative community in Nigeria and the United States. While in his welcoming remarks, Acting U.S. Consul General, Brandon Hudspeth, noted that cultural and artistic exchanges are just one way the United States partners with the people and government of Nigeria.

“We continue to explore innovative ways to foster valuable people-to-people connections between our two countries,” Hudspeth said. Executive Producer of the Headies Music Awards, Ayo Animashaun, noted that it’s the first year the Headies will be held outside of Nigeria. He described Atlanta as home to many prominent hip-hop and R&B artists and their record labels.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...