Envoy: Coalition congratulates Buratai, optimistic on enhanced Nigeria-Benin Republic ties

The Coalition of Civil Society Groups Against Terrorism in Nigeria (CCSGAT), has said Wednesday’s official resumption of the former Chief of Army Staff, Nigerian Army, Tukur Buratai, as Nigeria’s Ambassador to Benin Republic will expand the frontiers of Nigeria-Benin Republic relations and advance the interest of Nigeria in the neighbouring West African country.

Buratai was on Wednesday accorded full protocol when he presented his letter of credence to President Patrice Talon in Cotonou, Benin Republic Capital.

In a congratulatory statement issued by the Coalitions Convener, Comrade Oladimeji Odeyemi, the CCSGAT said as a former COAS, General Buratai, who is an experienced and detailed General, will bring to bear his responsive and progressive military background that made him sustain peace of the country and protect Nigeria’s territorial integrity in his service years.

According to the Coalition, the peaceful co-existence of Nigeria-Benin relations, which primarily informed Buratai’s appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari, as well as the attainment of profitable socio-economic returns for both countries, is now fully on course.

“On behalf of the groups and members that made up the Coalition of Civil Society Groups Against Terrorism in Nigeria (CCSGAT), I congratulate the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary on his formal resumption and we are optimistic that his commitment to a better Nigeria especially using his new diplomatic influence is never in doubt.”

While warning those orchestrating a campaign of hate against General Buratai over the recent arrest of a secessionist leader, Sunday Igboho, in Cotonou, the Coalition said the former COAS will stick to the diplomatic ethos and do his job as an envoy of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government.

Buratai, who was deployed to the country in June, presented his letter of credence to Beninese President Patrice Talon on Tuesday.

He was nominated for ambassadorial role by President Muhammadu Buhari, alongside others who served in the country’s security architecture.

His appointment was confirmed by the Senate in February.

Buratai was believed to have played a strategic role in the arrest of fleeing Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho.

Like this: Like Loading...