News

Envoy: Coalition congratulates Buratai, optimistic on enhanced Nigeria-Benin Republic ties

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Coalition of Civil Society Groups Against Terrorism in Nigeria (CCSGAT), has said Wednesday’s official resumption of the former Chief of Army Staff, Nigerian Army, Tukur Buratai, as Nigeria’s Ambassador to Benin Republic will expand the frontiers of Nigeria-Benin Republic relations and advance the interest of Nigeria in the neighbouring West African country.

Buratai was on Wednesday accorded full protocol when he presented his letter of credence to President Patrice Talon in Cotonou, Benin Republic Capital.

In a congratulatory statement issued by the Coalitions Convener, Comrade Oladimeji Odeyemi, the CCSGAT said as a former COAS, General Buratai, who is an experienced and detailed General, will bring to bear his responsive and progressive military background that made him sustain peace of the country and protect Nigeria’s territorial integrity in his service years.

According to the Coalition, the peaceful co-existence of Nigeria-Benin relations, which primarily informed Buratai’s appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari, as well as the attainment of profitable socio-economic returns for both countries, is now fully on course.

“On behalf of the groups and members that made up the Coalition of Civil Society Groups Against Terrorism in Nigeria (CCSGAT), I congratulate the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary on his formal resumption and we are optimistic that his commitment to a better Nigeria especially using his new diplomatic influence is never in doubt.”

While warning those orchestrating a campaign of hate against General Buratai over the recent arrest of a secessionist leader, Sunday Igboho, in Cotonou, the Coalition said the former COAS will stick to the diplomatic ethos and do his job as an envoy of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government.

Buratai, who was deployed to the country in June, presented his letter of credence to Beninese President Patrice Talon on Tuesday.

He was nominated for ambassadorial role by President Muhammadu Buhari, alongside others who served in the country’s security architecture.

His appointment was confirmed by the Senate in February.

Buratai was believed to have played a strategic role in the arrest of fleeing Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

#EndSARS: …report DSS, NSCDC chiefs to Buhari, Williams tells Sanwo- Olu

Posted on Author Johnson Ayantunji

One time head, Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), Nigeria Army, Major- General Ishola Williams (rtd), has told Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos to report the state’s Director, Department of State Services (DSS) and Commander Lagos Sector, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), to the Presidency for what he called failure of both of them […]
News

Delta youths to Buhari: Inaugurate those screened as NDDC Board

Posted on Author Ola James

The Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) Ex-Youth Wing Leaders have appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to constitute the already nominated and screened people for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Board. They made the appeal in a statement issued and signed by the trio of Kingsley Oke (Acting President), Collins Ochirue (Acting Secretary) and Godfrey Egbevwie […]
News

Mrs. Ikolo bags Most Outstanding State Commissioner in Nigeria Award

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Delta State Commissioner for Technical Education, Hon Mrs Gbubemi Ikolo has restated her commitment to serve the state at all time and help Governor Dr Ifeanyi Okowa in achieving his vision of an improved technical education across the state. She stated this during her conferment as the ‘Most Outstanding State Commissioner in Nigeria’ by […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica