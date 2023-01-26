Business

Envoy: Digital Expert Academy to promote U.S, Nigeria tech collaboration

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme Comment(0)

United States Consul General, Will Stevens, on Monday, joined representatives from leading American tech companies, Nigerian technology and business leaders for the official opening of the Digital Expert Academy in Lagos. Founded by 21st Century Technologies, the Digital Expert Academy seeks to create opportunities to train and upskill young Nigerians in artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure, machine learning, cloud services, data science, data center management among other tech fields. Delivering keynote remarks on the theme “Technology as an Enabler and Tool for Empowerment,” Stevens noted that the U.S. government was committed to supporting programs that provide youth with quality technological learning opportunities.

He highlighted the importance of tech skills to Nige-ria’s future prosperity and economic competitiveness. He explained that the Biden Administration’s U.S. Strategy Toward Sub-Saharan Africa aimed to drive digital transformation and foster a digital ecosystem built on open, interoperable, reliable, and secure internet and information and communication technology “This initiative is investing in some of Nigeria’s richest resources – its young people,” said Stevens. “We hope that by developing local talent in tech fields, we help accelerate medium and long-term growth in Nigeria’s and indeed Africa’s digital economy,” he added.

Chairman & CEO, 21st Century Technologies Group, Wale Ajisebutu, explained that the Digital Expert Academy would help bridge the gap between youth and employers by better connecting young people with the changing needs of the private sector and the skills needed to succeed in the digital economy. He added that the academy would partner with leading American tech companies such as Microsoft and Oracle to provide trainees with world class learning opportunities. The academy, he added, is open to youth who are at least 18 years of age with minimum of a high school diploma. The U.S. Mission supports Nigeria’s burgeoning tech scene and encourages the creation of the enabling environment necessary to foster a sector that contributes to a more prosperous future for all its citizens.

 

