Envoy To Nigerians: Support Incoming Tinubu Administration

Nigerian High Commissioner to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Maldives and Afghanistan, Ambassador Mohammed Bello Abioye, has called on Nigerians, irrespective of political affiliation, to give the incoming administration of the Presidentelect elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu maximum support.

Abioye, who said Tinubu is well prepared for the job and IS up to the task, however, said he needs the support of all to take Nige ria to greater heights. The envoy during a video chat with news men in Ilorin, Kwara State, hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for laying a solid foundation for Tinubu to build upon.

He expressed confidence in Tinubu’s ability to make life abundant for the Nigerian masses, recalling his exploits in Lagos State when he was governor. On his stewardship in Pakistan, Abioye said: “Nigeria and Pakistan enjoy a robust and cordial relationship, diplomatically, politically and economically, and we have been building on that.”