Enyeama, Kanu, Onazi rally behind hospitalised Emenike

Ex-internationals like Kanu Nwankwo and former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Vincent Enyeama, have all rallied behind former West Ham loanee, Emmanuel Emenike who is currently hospitalised. The multi-millionaire retired forward is currently sick with an undisclosed ailment and best wishes have continued to pour in for the star with Onazi Ogenyi leading the long lists of footballers and entertainers who wished “Bomber” a speedy recovery A short video posted on his verified Instagram account showed the former Fenerbahce striker on his sickbed complaining about the amount of pain he is enduring.

In the short and muted clip, the hunky striker laid on a hospital bed with a cannula embedded into the back of his palm while he was being administered intravenous fluids by a medic. Although the former West Ham stars did not disclose the nature of the ailment, he complained bitterly that he can no longer endure the pain “too much” pain. “God is good, the pain is too much for me, and my heart cannot carry it anymore,” he captioned the video. Hours later, the video was deleted from his page.

