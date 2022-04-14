Sports

Enyeama, Kanu, Onazi rally behind hospitalised Emenike

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Ex-internationals like Kanu Nwankwo and former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Vincent Enyeama, have all rallied behind former West Ham loanee, Emmanuel Emenike who is currently hospitalised. The multi-millionaire retired forward is currently sick with an undisclosed ailment and best wishes have continued to pour in for the star with Onazi Ogenyi leading the long lists of footballers and entertainers who wished “Bomber” a speedy recovery A short video posted on his verified Instagram account showed the former Fenerbahce striker on his sickbed complaining about the amount of pain he is enduring.

In the short and muted clip, the hunky striker laid on a hospital bed with a cannula embedded into the back of his palm while he was being administered intravenous fluids by a medic. Although the former West Ham stars did not disclose the nature of the ailment, he complained bitterly that he can no longer endure the pain “too much” pain. “God is good, the pain is too much for me, and my heart cannot carry it anymore,” he captioned the video. Hours later, the video was deleted from his page.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Zenith Bank/Delta Principals Cup: 50 teams battle for zonal slots in 25 LGs

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The battle of places in the Delta Principals Cup competition for all secondary schools will intensify from today as the finals of the Local Government preliminaries take centre stage between today October 19 and Friday, October 22 with 50 teams competing for honours. A total of 25 teams are expected to emerge from the finals […]
Sports

Peter Ijeh targets national age-grade job

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Former Nigeria international, Peter Ijeh, has reiterated his interest in handling the age-grade category of the Nigerian National Team. Ijeh disclosed this while appearing in a football podcast.   The former Julius Berger, star who had his best moments in the Scandinavian countries playing for the likes of Malmö FF and IFK Goteborg in Sweden […]
Sports

Ajunwa Foundation to hold talent hunt for girls in eight statest

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Atlanta Olympic Games gold medallist, Chioma Ajunwa, has concluded plans to organize talent hunt for girls across eight states of the federation. The first individual gold medalist for the country disclosed this on Tuesday during a press briefing to announce programme for the celebration of 25 years of winning the gold. According to her, the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica