Enyeama named greatest African goalkeeper of all time

In a recent announcement, the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has named Vincent Enyeama as the greatest African goalkeeper of all time. Enyeama was selected based on his outstanding performances for club and country during a career that spanned over a decade.

The IFFHS, a non-profit organization based in Germany, ranks the performance of football players and coaches worldwide. Enyeama’s selection as the best African goalkeeper of all time puts him ahead of other legendary goalkeepers from the continent, including Joseph- Antoine Bell, Thomas N’Kono, and Essam El-Hadary.

