Enyeama retires from professional football, secures coaching job

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Vincent Enyeama, as finally retired from professional football and has joined French National 3 side Iris Club de Croix as goalkeeper coach. Enyeama has been without a club since he was released by Lille by mutual consent on August 31, 2018. In January 2019 he revealed his intention to continue playing and in July last year went for trials with French club, Dijon.

The former Enyimba goalie has now been given an opportunity to start his managerial career as he will be in charge of Iris’ reserves to the U-16 division. In a statement released on Iris Club’s Facebook page, the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations winner will train goalkeepers from the team’s reserves to the U16 division.

“Vincent Enyeama, Nigerian International, winner of the CAN 2013, 8th World Cup finalist against France and former goalkeeper of the losc (Lille) from 2011 to 2018, will take in charge of the specific goalkeeper on the training pole (from reserve to U16)” the statement released Saturday read in part.

Enyeama, Nigeria’s most capped player, unceremoniously left the national team after a misunderstanding with former manager Sunday Oliseh.

It would be recalled that the Akwa Ibom-born player was instrumental in Enyimba winning a back-to-back CAF Champions League titles before departing the country for Israel where he played for Bnei Yehuda and Bnei Yehuda. He left Israel for the French league in 2011 on a three-year deal and in 2013, he went on a 14-game run without conceding a goal before he was beaten for the first time in 1062 minutes against Bordeaux.

On the international scene, he made his debut in 2002 against Kenya before going a step further to feature at the 2002 FIFA World Cup. He was part of the victorious Super Eagles team that won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations title – the third in the country’s history

