Enyimba, Akwa Utd battle for Tosin Omoyele

Home-based Super Eagles and Plateau United Football Club striker, Tosin Omoyele, is on the radar of Enyimba International FC but they will face competition from Akwa United FC, according to a report on buwanews.com.

 

Omoyele, who played on loan with Nogoom FC of Egypt, last season is out of contract with Plateau United, and has a plethora of clubs looking to seal his signature.

 

He joined Plateau United in 2018 from Osun United and scored 18 goals in three seasons for the Jos darling team. Omoyele is weighing up his options, with Enyimba and Akwa United looking closely at him.

 

Akwa United Head Coach, Kennedy Boboye, who signed him at Plateau United, is a huge admirer of Omoyele’s abilities and they are very keen in signing him.

 

 

But it appears Enyimba are almost rounding up negotiations with the clinical goal scorer.

