Enyimba beat Abia Warriors to emerge Gov Ikpeazu Pre-Season Champions

Eight-time champions of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), Enyimba, has emerged the champion of the maiden edition of the Governor Ikpeazu Pre-season Championships concluded on Saturday in Aba, Abia State.

The game started with the LOC Chairman, Ugochukwu Onosike, performing the ceremonial kickoff.

The People’s Elephant had in the first 10 minutes controlled proceedings with complete team work in which they created some chances but were unable to utilise them.

Abia Warriors on the other hand tried creating some chances as well but Kayode Olufemi was there to save those dangerous balls.

The two-time Africa Champions finally had the breakthrough from a run by Tosin Omoyele in the box which resulted to a penalty and the skipper of the team Austin Oladapo made no mistake by sending Ojo Olorunleke the wrong way in the 45th minute. Abia Warriors Paul Samson hit the woodwork in the 63rd minute which could have been the leveller.

The Umuahia Warriors continued mounting pressure thinking they might get an equaliser but the Enyimba FC defenders were alerts throughout the game.

The game finally ended 1 – 0 and Enyimba FC were crowned Champions.

