Sports

Enyimba beat Abia Warriors to emerge Gov Ikpeazu Pre-Season Champions

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

Eight-time champions of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), Enyimba, has emerged the champion of the maiden edition of the Governor Ikpeazu Pre-season Championships concluded on Saturday in Aba, Abia State.

 

The game started with the LOC Chairman, Ugochukwu Onosike, performing the ceremonial kickoff.

 

The People’s Elephant had in the first 10 minutes controlled proceedings with complete team work in which they created some chances but were unable to utilise them.

 

Abia Warriors on the other hand tried creating some chances as well but Kayode Olufemi was there to save those dangerous balls.

 

The two-time Africa Champions finally had the breakthrough from a run by Tosin Omoyele in the box which resulted to a penalty and the skipper of the team Austin Oladapo made no mistake by sending Ojo Olorunleke the wrong way in the 45th minute. Abia Warriors Paul Samson hit the woodwork in the 63rd minute which could have been the leveller.

 

The Umuahia Warriors continued mounting pressure thinking they might get an equaliser but the Enyimba FC defenders were alerts throughout the game.

 

The game finally ended 1 – 0 and Enyimba FC were crowned Champions.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Oba Elegushi becomes Asisat Oshoala Foundation’s patron

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi, Kunsela III, the Elegushi of Ikate kingdom has declared himself as the patron of the foundation owned by reigning African Women’s footballer of the year, Asisat Oshoala. The monarch made the declaration yesterday during a courtesy visit paid to his palace by the Barcelona women FC star. In appreciating the visit […]
Sports

Champions League round up: Kean double earns PSG win, Sancho on target for Dortmund

Posted on Author Reporter

*PSG win at Istanbul Basaksehir but Neymar picks up injury *Sancho sets up 2-0 win over Zenit, Lazio held by Club Brugge On-loan forward Moise Kean scored twice and Kylian Mbappé grabbed two assists as Paris Saint-Germain overcame a sluggish start and a first-half injury to Neymar in a 2-0 away win over Istanbul Basaksehir. Kean opened […]
Sports

A & A, Comets kick off Gov Ikpeazu Pre-season tourney

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

A & A FC of Calabar and Abia Comets of Umuahia will on Sunday kickoff the 2020 edition of the Governor Okezie Ikpeazu Preseason Tournament taking place at the Aba Township Stadium.   In a draw conducted on Friday, eight-time Nigeria Professional Football League champions, Enyimba top group A comprising Cynosure FC, A & A […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: