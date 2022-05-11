Sports

Enyimba boss, Anyansi bags FG award

Chairman of Enyimba FC of Aba, Chief Felix Anyansi Agwu, would tomorrow join other eminent Nigerians to receive Federal Government’s National Productivity Order of Merit (NPOM) Award for 2019 and 2020. Labour and Productivity Minister, Chris Ngige in a letter to the highly successful football administrator stated that the award is being conferred on him based on his hard work, productivity and excellence.

The letter read in part…”The president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhamadu Buhari, GCFR has approved the conferment of the National Productivity Order of Merit (NPOM) Award on you in recognition of your high productivity, hard work and excellence.” Other eminent Nigerians to be honored include the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, Secretary to the Government of the Federation Boss Mustapha, former Director General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Dr. Chike Ihekweazu, Lagos State Commissioner for Health Dr. Akin Abayomi, industrialist Abdulsamad Rabiu and billionaire businessman Mike Adenuga jnr.

 

