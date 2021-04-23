Enyimba crashes in Libya to throw open Confed Cup group

Libya’s Ahly Benghazi guaranteed Group A of CAF Confederation Cup will go to the wire at the final match day, defeating Nigeria’s Enyimba 1-0 on Thursday night.

A win for visitors Enyimba could have settled the group, just like the case in all three other groups. But Ahly’s win meant action will continue in the final matchday next Wednesday.

At Benina Martyrs stadium in Benghazi, Ahly pushed from the first minute, aiming for maximum points that would give them hope of reaching the quarterfinals.

But they had to wait till the 40th minute to take the lead through Mutassim El Taib.

The Libyan right winger received Aboubakr Meeld pass and sent a powerful shot past Enyimba goalkeeper John Noble to give his side a deserved lead.

After the break, Enyimba threw everything in attack looking for the equalizer, but Benghazi’s goalkeeper Murad Alweehi came to his side’s rescue in several occasions.

Enyimba finished the game with 10 men, with Timothy Danladi received his marching orders after 75 minutes.

Thanks to this victory, Ahly Benghazi rose to Group A second place on 7 points, two less than group leaders Orlando Pirates. Enyimba follows with six points while Algeria’s ES Setif trails the group with five.

With all four sides still hopeful of a place in the quarterfinals draw set for Friday 30 April, the final matchday next Wednesday sees Enyimba taking on Orlando Pirates in Aba, while ES Setif welcomes Ahli Benghazi in Setif.

