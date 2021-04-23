Sports

Enyimba crashes in Libya to throw open Confed Cup group

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Libya’s Ahly Benghazi guaranteed Group A of CAF Confederation Cup will go to the wire at the final match day, defeating Nigeria’s Enyimba 1-0 on Thursday night.
A win for visitors Enyimba could have settled the group, just like the case in all three other groups. But Ahly’s win meant action will continue in the final matchday next Wednesday.
At Benina Martyrs stadium in Benghazi, Ahly pushed from the first minute, aiming for maximum points that would give them hope of reaching the quarterfinals.
But they had to wait till the 40th minute to take the lead through Mutassim El Taib.
The Libyan right winger received Aboubakr Meeld pass and sent a powerful shot past Enyimba goalkeeper John Noble to give his side a deserved lead.
After the break, Enyimba threw everything in attack looking for the equalizer, but Benghazi’s goalkeeper Murad Alweehi came to his side’s rescue in several occasions.
Enyimba finished the game with 10 men, with Timothy Danladi received his marching orders after 75 minutes.
Thanks to this victory, Ahly Benghazi rose to Group A second place on 7 points, two less than group leaders Orlando Pirates. Enyimba follows with six points while Algeria’s ES Setif trails the group with five.
With all four sides still hopeful of a place in the quarterfinals draw set for Friday 30 April, the final matchday next Wednesday sees Enyimba taking on Orlando Pirates in Aba, while ES Setif welcomes Ahli Benghazi in Setif.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Napoli give Osimhen 10-day ultimatum

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

AC Milan set to hijack transfer deal   With the transfer of Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, dragging for too long, Serie A side, Napoli, have given the player a 10-day ultimatum to make up his mind about joining them ahead of the new season.   Corriere dello Sport claims the Naples outfit wants an […]
Sports

Ministry thanks President, PTF for re-opening sports

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

•Warns against breaching protocols   …as he directs clubs to implement licensing control   The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 for reopening football and team sports behind closed doors in line with COVID- 19 guidelines.   The Ministry also thanked […]
Sports

Ajunwa challenges Nigerian athletes to break her record

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson ABUJA

Twenty four years after she became the first Nigerian individual Olympic gold medalist, ex- Olympian Chioma Ajunwa Opara (MON) has expressed surprise that no Nigerian high jumper has broken her record and urged them to do more and create new record in the sport.   Ajunwa at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics jumped 7.12 meters to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica