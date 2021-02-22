Sports

Enyimba draw two former winners in tough Confederation League group

Enyimba of Nigeria are one of the three former African club champions drawn together in Group A of this season’s Confederation Cup. The two other elite league winners with Enyimba are Orlando Pirates and Algeria’s Entente Setif.
South Africa’s Orlando Pirates won the continental title in 1995 while  Entente Setif just like Nigeria’s Enyimba, have won the crown twice.
They are joined in Group A by Libya’s Al Ahly Benghazi in the continent’s second-tier club competition.
The group-stage matches are due to begin next month with the top two in each group progressing to the quarter-finals.
• Group A: Al Ahly Benghazi (Libya), Orlando Pirates (South Africa), Enetente Setif (Algeria), Enyimba (Nigeria)
• Group B: Napsa Stars (Zambia), Coton Sport (Cameroon), JS Kabylie (Algeria), RS Berkane (Morocco)
• Group C: Jaaraf (Senegal), Salitas (Burkina Faso) CS Sfaxien (Tunisia) Etoile/Young Buffaloes
• Group D: Namungo/Primeiro Agosto, Nkana FC (Zambia), Pyramids (Egypt), Raja Casablanca (Morocco)
Morocco’s Renaissance Berkane will continue the defence of their title in Group B alongside Zambia’s Napsa Stars, Coton Sport of Cameroon and Algeria’s JS Kabylie, who have also twice been African Champions.
The Confederation Cup’s most successful club is Tunisia’s CS Sfaxien, who have lifted the trophy three times, are in Group C and know they will definitely face with Senegal’s Jaaraf and Salitas of Burkina Faso.
The other team in the group will either be Etoile du Sahel or Eswatini’s Young Buffaloes, the second leg of their play-off takes place on Monday with the Tunisian side holding a 2-1 lead from the first leg.
There is one other match to be played to decide the final place in Group D with Tanzanian club Namungo the firm favourites to clinch the spot after beating Angola’s Primeiro Agosto 6-2 in the first leg on Sunday.
The tie was delayed when Covid-19 forced the game in Angola to be called off before the Confederation of African Football agreed that both games could be played in Tanzania.
Awaiting the winners in Group D are Zambia’s Nkana, Pyramids from Egypt and Moroccan side Raja Casablanca.
Confederation Cup play-off results – second legs:
• US Monastir (Tunisia) 1-0 Raja Casablanca (Morocco)
• 1-1 on aggregate Raja progress 6-5 on penalties
• Napsa Stars (Zambia) 2-2 Gor Mahia (Kenya)
• Napsa Stars progress 3-2 on aggregate
• DC Motema Pembe (DR Congo) 1-1 Al Ahly Benghazi (Libya)
• 2-2 on aggregate Ahly progress 8-7 on penalties
• Coton Sport (Cameroon) 1-0 Sonidep (Niger)
• Coton Sport progress 2-0 on aggregate
• Rivers Utd (Nigeria) 1-0 Enyimba (Nigeria)
• 1-1 on aggregate Enyimba progress 5-4 on penalties
• Orlando Pirates (South Africa) 1-0 Jwaneng Galaxy (Botswana)
• Pirates progress 4-0 on aggregate
• JS Kabylie (Algeria) 1-0 Stade Malien (Mali)
• 2-2 on aggregate Kabylie progress on away goals
• Pyramids (Egypt) 2-0 Racing Abidjan (Cote d’Ivoire)
• Pyramids progress 4-0 on aggregate
• Jaraaf (Senegal) 1-0 Platinum (Zimbabwe)
• Jaraaf progress 2-0 on aggregate
• Entente Setif (Algeria) 0-0 Asante Kotoko (Ghana)
• Setif progress 2-1 on aggregate
• Salitas (Burkina Faso) 3-1 Bouenguidi (Gabon)
• Salitas progress 3-2 on aggregate
• Tihad Casablanca (Morocco) 2-1 Nkana (Zambia)
• Nkana progress 3-2 on aggregate
• 22/02/21: Etoile du Sahel (Tunisia) v Young Buffaloes (Eswatini)
• Etoile lead 2-1 on aggregate
• AS Kigali (Rwanda) 1-1 CS Sfaxien (Tunisia)
• Sfaxien progress 5-2 on aggregate
First leg:
• Primeiro Agosto (Angola) 2-6 Namungo (Tanzania) Caf ordered Primeiro to stage home leg in Tanzania after Angolan authorities prevented Namungo playing in Luanda last weekend
Bye:
• Renaissance Berkane (Morocco, holders)

