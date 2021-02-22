Enyimba edge Rivers out of CAF Confed Cup

Enyimba, on Sunday, beat Rivers United 5-4 on penalties to book a spot in the playoff stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Rivers United had canceled out Enyimba’s first leg 1-0 advantage following Fortune Ominiwari’s 42nd minute strike.

Stanley Eguma’s side were however unable to add to their advantage despite dominating the game for long spell. And with the tie ended in a 1-1 stalemate, penalty shootout was needed to separate the two sides.

Cyril Olisema missed Enyimba’s first kick, but Enyimba recovered to score their next five kicks. Kunle Odunlami and Isreal Emmanuel missed from the spot for Rivers United.

