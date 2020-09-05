Enyimba gave me Super Eagles opportunity –Nojeem Raji

Retired Shooting Stars defender, Nojeem Raji, in an interview with CHARLES OGUNDIYA said playing on artificial turf caused the injury that ended his career abruptly. Excerpts…

What are you into at the moment after your retirement?

I recently enrolled at the NIS as I am looking forward to starting my career in coaching

How has it been playing for so many clubs in Nigeria?

It has been tough, but I thank God for life because there was no accident whatsoever during my sojourn in the NPFL, traveling from one end of the country to another almost every week.

Which of the clubs did you enjoy most while playing?

I enjoyed my days in Enyimba because that was where I was able to attract the attention of the national team coach, Austin Eguavoen, at the time.

How was it like for you when you received that invitation to play for the national team?

I was very happy because I never expected it. It happened during the 2005 FA Cup final against Lobi Stars. The Super Eagles chief coach was around for the game and immediately after, he came to inform me that he would be inviting me to the national team. And that was it.

You had a short stint in the Super Eagles, how was it?

I was not able to play in the q u a l i – f i e r s a l – though I w a s with the team in Faro and was one of the standby players for Egypt 2006.

Will you say you are disappointed not making much impact in the national team?

I was disappointed because I didn’t get the opportunity to really excel in the national team but I thank God for everything.

Would you say if it was like now that there is CHAN, Nigerians would have see more of you?

I know I would have done better and get better time with the national team because everyone was aware of the quality of the players in Enyimba and their performance on the continent, so it would have given me a better advantage for me.

What really prompted you to go for coaching?

Right from outset I didn’t ’t like coaching at all because I saw the job as a very difficult one, coaches taks both the blame and glory for the performance of their team. S o I didn’t ’t see myself becoming a coach. However, it happened last season that I was unable to play for my club, Sunshine Stars due to a knee injury. It was not supposed to be that bad but the artificial pitch that we are playing on contributed to it, so the management of the club decided that I should go and get my badge as a coach, hence my going to NIS.

Will being a former player be an added advantage for you when you become a coach?

I will be having added advantage as I have been able to play under several coaches whereby learning different patterns. Duke Udi was my former teammate and later my coach, Coach Kabiru Dogo is like a brother to me, Biffo is like a friend while Coach Bolus was my coach when I was with Giwa FC of Jos. So many of them which will help me if I decide to go into coaching fully.

What’s your impression about the Nigeria Professional Football League?

The quality of the game is going down gradually because we don’t have so many quality players like we used to have in those days. After just a season, the players want to go out of the country and this has affected the quality of the league in recent seasons.

So what needs to be done to do to return the league back to its lost glory?

We just need to return to the grassroots because that’s where we can get the raw talents that will develop into stars in the future. We have really neglected the grassroots with clubs only waiting for established players to help them every season. There are some academies too producing some of these good talents but they are not interested in allowing their players to stay in the country.

Would you say the decision to give more opportunities to the foreign-based players than the players playing in the league by the national team coaches contributed to some of the problems affecting the league?

That’s one of the major problems. Like I said, all the players are so eager to move abroad because they see it as a better opportunity for them to make the national team. They don’t want to stay back at home for more than a season or two which to me contributed to the dwindling fortunes of the league. They don’t even want to wait to play on the continent; after just a season, they are gone.

So what will be your advice to these players?

I want to advise them to make a name for themselves first back at home, probably play on the continent especially against all these Northern African teams which will give them better exposure for the future. Let them play and have the better knowledge of the game.

How did you come into football?

I was born and brought up in Kaduna and I actually came fully into football in 1997 through Grays FC. I finished my secondary school in 1995 before joining the club more than a year later. I later played for Air Safety from where I joined Bayelsa Football Club, from there to FC Ebiede. I also played for Sunshine Stars, Kwara United, Enyimba, Sharks, Shooting Stars and later Giwa. I ended my career last year with Sunshine Stars, the club currently responsible for my training at NIS at the moment.

What was your parents’ reaction to your choice of career?

They didn’t want me to play football, all they wanted from me was for me to go to school. But when I joined Grays and I started making money, they finally gave up because they were benefiting from the money.

If you were not a footballer, what would you have done?

I would have been a professional engineer. I love engineering a lot and would have pursued that after leaving secondary school if not for football.

