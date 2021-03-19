Enyimba players threaten to remain in South Africa over unpaid wages

Players of two-time African champions Enyimba International have threatened to not return to Nigeria from South Africa until their unpaid salaries and allowances are cleared. This is coming less than 24 hours after their CAF Confederation Cup 2-1 loss to hosts Orlando Pirates on Wednesday.

Reports said that following the defeat to the Buccaneers, the players of the most successful Nigerian club resolved to boycott their return flight to Nigeria except their outstanding payments are cleared. It was further scooped that the players are being owed one month salary and match bonuses dating back to last season, while many others have yet to receive their transfer fees.

Speaking to journalists from their Town Lodge Base in South Africa, a player who pleaded anonymity said: “Honestly I think we did very well against Orlando Pirates because with what is going on in the team right now, I didn’t know we could put up such a fight. “All the players came to this match broke. We are all broke. We’ve not received February salaries and no estacode was paid. No allowances, nothing. We are still being owed bonuses from last season But through all these, we were ready to fight until the end.

Like this: Like Loading...