'Enyimba ready for CAF Confed Cup challenge'

Coach of Nigeria’s Enyimba FC Fatai Osho has stated that the People’s Elephants will be ready for the intense battle of safely navigating their way through the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup after they were drawn in group A alongside Entif Setif of Algeria, Orlando Pirates of South African and Libya’s Ahly Benghazi on Monday.

 

Osho speaking in a chat with brila.net said the draws further elucidates what is expected of the mentality of any team who hopes to win the competition and their readiness to face any opposition they get drawn with.

 

He added that Enyimba will be up to the task of finding their feet among the finest 16 teams left in the CAF Confederation Cup.

 

“If you want to win probably you’ve got to expect to play anybody you should be ready to play anybody and that’s the way we are looking at it. We don’t have minors at this stage of the competition, we are having the best of the best 16 left in the competition and it’s going to be intense and we will be ready for the battle.”

