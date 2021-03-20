Enyimba return after slim loss in South Africa

Eight-time Nigeria Professional Football League champion, Enyimba, will this weekend return to domestic football after losing their last game on the continent by a slim margin. The country’s only surviving club on the continent was on the verge of securing a draw in the game against South Africa Orlando Pirates after captain Austin Oladapo had equalized Deon Hotto’s 27th minute strike in the tail end of the first half. With everything going the way of Coach Fatai Osho-led team in the second half as their host lost a penalty in the 76th minute, it was, however, heartbreak as the Pirates scored the winner through Tshegofatso Mabasa, who had earlier lost the penalty. Enyimba will, however, return to league action against Sunshine Stars, which is currently going through crisis as they have been finding it difficult to get any result in their last few games. In Lagos, MFM will be at home against Akwa United while Jigawa Golden Stars will be the guest of FC IfeanyiUbah in Nnewi.

Dakkada FC, coming from a heavy defeat against Nasarawa United during the week will be at home against Plateau United, a team that defeated Sunshine in one of MatchDay 16 games. Lobi Stars, currently going through reorganisation after the sacking of their vice chairman, Mike Idoko, will be taking on Rivers United in Markurdi. It will be a grudge match on Sunday at the Cathedral, Enugu when Rangers play host to Nasarawa United, a team that overthrown them at the top of the table during the week.

Nasarawa defeated Dakkada 3-0 on Thursday to move to the top of the table while Rangers were humbled by Katsina United. With Rangers dropping from the top of the log on goal difference, it will be a good opportunity for them to quickly return with a win against the team that dethroned them at the summit. Other matches will see Kwara United and Abia Warriors playing at home against Adamawa United and Katsina United respectively as Kano Pillars travel to Bauchi to play against Wikki Tourists while Heartland host Warri Wolves.

