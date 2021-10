Two Nigerian representatives in the CAF Confederation Cup, will have the opportunity to avoid each other in the final preliminary round as the draw takes place today in Cairo. Rivers United dropped to the Confederation Cup on Sunday after they lost to Al Hilal 2-1 on aggregates in the qualifying round of the champions league.

Enyimba International on the other hand defeated Diamba FC of Senegal 3-0 at home on Sunday and qualified 4-0 on aggregate. Both sides clashed at this stage last season and it was the People’s Elephants that progressed after a penalty shootouts.

The draw for the final preliminary round of the tournament is fixed for Tuesday. Nigeria’s other representatives, Bayelsa United, crashed out of the comp e t i t i o n having lost 4-1 on aggregate to T u n i s i a n side, CD Sfaxien, on Sunday

