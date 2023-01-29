Sports

Enyimba seek redemption against Kwara Utd

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

…as Shooting Stars host El-Kanemi for first win

It was a bad day in the office for former Super Eagles winger and Enyimba coach, Finidi George, after seeing his team succumbing to a last minute goal against Plateau United in their last Nigeria Professional Football League game played in Uyo. Enyimba was on the verge of securing their second away win after taking the lead against the host in Jos, but with the last minute of the game, Plateau scored the winner as they already scored the equaliser earlier in the game. Going back home on Sunday, Enyimba will be targeting their first home win as they take on winless Kwara United in Aba. Both Enyimba and Kwara United lost their last game and will be seeking to bounce back from the shocking defeat.

In Uyo, another team, Akwa United will be hoping to get their first win in front of their fans, as they welcome Plateau United. Akwa United first home game ended in a 2-0 defeat against newly promoted Insurance FC of Benin on MatchDay 1. Akwa United and Plateau United recorded their first win in the league last Sunday.

While Akwa United away win was a record breaking moment, Plateau United dashed Finidi George and Enyimba’s hope for a second away win in Jos. Other matches on Sunday will see Shooting Stars looking forward to a victory against El- Kanemi Warriors in Ibadan same as Niger Tornadoes with a home game against Rangers. Gombe will be home against bottom of the table Nasarawa United in Group A while Group B will see Sunshine Stars, yet to lose a game after three matches playing at home against Abia Warriors. Wikki Tourists will be home against newly promoted Doma United as Bayelsa United faceoff against Lobi Stars.

NPFL MatchDay 4 fixtures

Gombe vs Nasarawa Utd Akwa Utd vs Plateaus Enyimba vs Kwara Shooting vs El-Kanemi Sunshine vs Abia Warriors Wikki vs Doma Tornadoes vs Rangers Lobi vs Bayelsa

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Brazilian Allan leaves Everton to join Al Wahda

Posted on Author Reporter

  Brazil’s Allan has joined Al Wahda from Everton, the UAE Pro League club announced on Sunday. The 31-year-old midfielder leaves Frank Lampard’s Everton after arriving at Goodison Park in 2020. He played 57 games in all competitions, but has not featured this season. Allan has 10 caps for Brazil and won the Copa America […]
Sports

NFF owes Eagles Peseiro $420,000

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Coach yet to receive salary in six months More facts have emerged regarding the non-payment of the salary of the Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro as the Nigeria Football Federation is owing the coach to the tune of $420,000. New Telegraph had last week reported that the coach was ready for a showdown with the […]
Sports

NPFL stars fly out for Costa Rica friendly

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

A squad dominated by players from the NPFL will depart Thursday for a friendly against World Cup qualifiers Costa Rica. The team to be led by coach Salisu Yusuf will also have a sprinkling of players from overseas. The team began training in Ibadan on Monday. Former CHAN Eagles star Sunday Faleye and Isaiah Ejeh […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica