Enyimba seek redemption against Kwara Utd

…as Shooting Stars host El-Kanemi for first win

It was a bad day in the office for former Super Eagles winger and Enyimba coach, Finidi George, after seeing his team succumbing to a last minute goal against Plateau United in their last Nigeria Professional Football League game played in Uyo. Enyimba was on the verge of securing their second away win after taking the lead against the host in Jos, but with the last minute of the game, Plateau scored the winner as they already scored the equaliser earlier in the game. Going back home on Sunday, Enyimba will be targeting their first home win as they take on winless Kwara United in Aba. Both Enyimba and Kwara United lost their last game and will be seeking to bounce back from the shocking defeat.

In Uyo, another team, Akwa United will be hoping to get their first win in front of their fans, as they welcome Plateau United. Akwa United first home game ended in a 2-0 defeat against newly promoted Insurance FC of Benin on MatchDay 1. Akwa United and Plateau United recorded their first win in the league last Sunday.

While Akwa United away win was a record breaking moment, Plateau United dashed Finidi George and Enyimba’s hope for a second away win in Jos. Other matches on Sunday will see Shooting Stars looking forward to a victory against El- Kanemi Warriors in Ibadan same as Niger Tornadoes with a home game against Rangers. Gombe will be home against bottom of the table Nasarawa United in Group A while Group B will see Sunshine Stars, yet to lose a game after three matches playing at home against Abia Warriors. Wikki Tourists will be home against newly promoted Doma United as Bayelsa United faceoff against Lobi Stars.

NPFL MatchDay 4 fixtures

Gombe vs Nasarawa Utd Akwa Utd vs Plateaus Enyimba vs Kwara Shooting vs El-Kanemi Sunshine vs Abia Warriors Wikki vs Doma Tornadoes vs Rangers Lobi vs Bayelsa

